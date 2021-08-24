ACT Notch 30 New COVID Cases With Cause For Concern

Australia's Capital Territory have hit record COVID numbers with 30 new infections announced on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 25 transmissions are linked to existing cases and five are under investigation.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr said he knows that these "case numbers will cause concern", but he again urges people to do the right thing to protect the community.

"If you contract the virus, it is highly likely that all the people you live with and the people that you work closely with will also contract the virus. If those people are unvaccinated, it is almost certain that they will. That is the situation that we are dealing with"

13 of the new cases were in quarantine for their entire infectious period.

There are four people are in hospital and one is in intensive care.

There are close to 400 exposure sites now listed in the ACT.

