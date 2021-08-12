ACT Lockdown Rules - We've Explained Them For You

Canberrans are now subject to lockdown orders as ACT Health authorities try to limit the spread of COVID-19.

As a result a number of restrictions are now in place, here’s what you can and can’t do:

From 5pm Thursday 12 August, there will only be a limited number of essential reasons to leave your home:

Essential Work

Healthcare

COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment

Groceries and shopping for other Essential Supplies

Exercise – one hour per day

Masks will again be mandatory at ALL times when outside of your house, including outdoors and inside the workplace.

Visitors are no longer allowed inside the home, intimate partners are exempt from this while an exclusive single bubbles arrangement will also be allowed.

You can meet up to one other person outdoors for exercise, more than two people can exercise outdoors at the same time as long as they all live in the same household.

Schools will remain open for vulnerable children and the kids of essential workers but students are being encouraged to stay home.

Retail, entertainment venues, beauty services and gyms will now be closed.

Essential business will continue to operate throughout the lockdown, including:

Supermarkets, grocery stores, bakery, butcher, fruit and vegetable store or fishmonger

Indoor or outdoor market, but only to obtain groceries or fresh food

Bottle shops

Banks or financial institutions

Post offices

Newsagents

Pharmacies

Petrol stations (including a petrol station that sells groceries)

Vehicle and mechanical repair services

Hardware, building supplies

Agricultural and rural supplies

Laundry and dry cleaners

Pet stores

Locksmiths

Public transport will continue to operate for people who have an essential reason to leave the home.

Religious ceremonies will not be able to take place in person.

Funerals are capped at 10 people, weddings are reduced to 5 people.

Camp grounds and nature reserves in the ACT will also close.

Libraries, community centers and museums will be closed.

Visitors to the hospital and aged care centres are banned, except for end of life reasons.

House inspections are also not allowed to go ahead.

Full details on the new lockdown rules can be found online here.