ACT Health Have Released Exposure Sites From Today's Confirmed COVID Case

See the list below.

Article heading image for ACT Health Have Released Exposure Sites From Today's Confirmed COVID Case

ACT Health has just released information about the exposure sites for the COVID 19 cases detected in Canberra today. If you have been to any of these places you must get tested and quarantine for 14 days. Even if your test is negative you are required to see out your 14 day quarantine.

Updated at 8:00am on 13/8/21:

Tuesday 10 August

  • Kmart, Gunaghlin – 3:00pm to 4:00pm
  • Big W, Gungahlin – 3:45pm to 4:30pm

Wednesday 11 August:

  • EQ Café and Lounge, Deakin – 6:30am to 4:00pm

Thursday 12 August:

  • EQ Café and Lounge, Deakin – 6:30am to 10:00am

Exposure Sites Named 12/8/21:

  • Canberra City - Fiction Bar 8 August 12:00am to 4:45am

  • Woden - Church of Pentecost, 19B Irving St 8 August 10:30am to 1pm

  • Fyshwick - Freedom Furniture 8 August 2pm to 2:20pm

  • Fyshwick - JB Hifi 8 August 2:15pm to 2:35pm

  • Fyshwick - TK Maxx 8 August 2:35pm to 2:50pm

  • Braddon - Assembly Pub 8 August 9pm to 9:30pm

  • Fyshwick - Stockade Training Centre 9 August 7:30am to 1pm

  • Fyshwick - Stockade Training Centre 10 August 9am to 11am

  • Manuka - Urban Pantry 10 August 10:30am to 1pm

  • Fyshwick - Harvey Norman 10 August 11am to 12pm

  • Mitchell - North Canberra Business Centre 11 August 11:10am to 11:30am

  • Cook - Companion House 11 August 11:30am to 11:45am

  • Kingston - Capital Chemist 11 August 12pm to 12:15pm

  • Manuka - Coles 11 August 12:15pm to 12:40pm

More to come....

13 August 2021

covid 19
exposure sites
Listen Live!
covid 19
exposure sites
covid 19
exposure sites
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs