ACT Health Have Released Exposure Sites From Today's Confirmed COVID Case
See the list below.
ACT Health has just released information about the exposure sites for the COVID 19 cases detected in Canberra today. If you have been to any of these places you must get tested and quarantine for 14 days. Even if your test is negative you are required to see out your 14 day quarantine.
Updated at 8:00am on 13/8/21:
Tuesday 10 August
- Kmart, Gunaghlin – 3:00pm to 4:00pm
- Big W, Gungahlin – 3:45pm to 4:30pm
Wednesday 11 August:
- EQ Café and Lounge, Deakin – 6:30am to 4:00pm
Thursday 12 August:
- EQ Café and Lounge, Deakin – 6:30am to 10:00am
Exposure Sites Named 12/8/21:
Canberra City - Fiction Bar 8 August 12:00am to 4:45am
Woden - Church of Pentecost, 19B Irving St 8 August 10:30am to 1pm
Fyshwick - Freedom Furniture 8 August 2pm to 2:20pm
Fyshwick - JB Hifi 8 August 2:15pm to 2:35pm
Fyshwick - TK Maxx 8 August 2:35pm to 2:50pm
Braddon - Assembly Pub 8 August 9pm to 9:30pm
Fyshwick - Stockade Training Centre 9 August 7:30am to 1pm
Fyshwick - Stockade Training Centre 10 August 9am to 11am
Manuka - Urban Pantry 10 August 10:30am to 1pm
Fyshwick - Harvey Norman 10 August 11am to 12pm
Mitchell - North Canberra Business Centre 11 August 11:10am to 11:30am
Cook - Companion House 11 August 11:30am to 11:45am
Kingston - Capital Chemist 11 August 12pm to 12:15pm
Manuka - Coles 11 August 12:15pm to 12:40pm
More to come....