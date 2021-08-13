ACT Health Have Released Exposure Sites From Today's Confirmed COVID Case

ACT Health has just released information about the exposure sites for the COVID 19 cases detected in Canberra today. If you have been to any of these places you must get tested and quarantine for 14 days. Even if your test is negative you are required to see out your 14 day quarantine.

Updated at 8:00am on 13/8/21:

Tuesday 10 August

Kmart, Gunaghlin – 3:00pm to 4:00pm

Big W, Gungahlin – 3:45pm to 4:30pm

Wednesday 11 August:

EQ Café and Lounge, Deakin – 6:30am to 4:00pm

Thursday 12 August:

EQ Café and Lounge, Deakin – 6:30am to 10:00am

Exposure Sites Named 12/8/21:

Canberra City - Fiction Bar 8 August 12:00am to 4:45am

Woden - Church of Pentecost, 19B Irving St 8 August 10:30am to 1pm

Fyshwick - Freedom Furniture 8 August 2pm to 2:20pm

Fyshwick - JB Hifi 8 August 2:15pm to 2:35pm

Fyshwick - TK Maxx 8 August 2:35pm to 2:50pm

Braddon - Assembly Pub 8 August 9pm to 9:30pm

Fyshwick - Stockade Training Centre 9 August 7:30am to 1pm

Fyshwick - Stockade Training Centre 10 August 9am to 11am

Manuka - Urban Pantry 10 August 10:30am to 1pm

Fyshwick - Harvey Norman 10 August 11am to 12pm

Mitchell - North Canberra Business Centre 11 August 11:10am to 11:30am

Cook - Companion House 11 August 11:30am to 11:45am

Kingston - Capital Chemist 11 August 12pm to 12:15pm

Manuka - Coles 11 August 12:15pm to 12:40pm

More to come....