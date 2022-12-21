ACT Government Announces Inquiry Into Bruce Lehrmann Trial

The ACT Government has announced a board of inquiry will examine trial of Bruce Lehrmann – the man who accused of sexual assault against Brittany Higgins.

In a joint statement from Chief Minister Andrew Barr and ACT Police Minister Shane Rattenbury, the pair said the inquiry will investigate the conduct of the prosecution, the defence and the police.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

The inquiry will examine if the ACT justice system is fair and robust following allegations made by both parties.

“This was a high-profile trial,” Mr Barr said.

“The allegations made in recent weeks are serious.

"An independent review of the roles played by the criminal justice agencies involved is the most appropriate response.”

The ACT government is still searching for a legal expert to conduct the inquiry which will report in the first half of 2023.

ACT policing, the Department of Public Prosecutions, and victims of crime commissioner have all stated their intention to participate.

Mr Rattenbury said he was “deeply concerned” about the allegations and the inquiry would not “revisit” the trial.

Mr Lehrmann has maintained his innocence, with no findings made against him – while last month, the case was dropped against the former Liberal staffer due to concerns for Ms Higgins’ mental health.

The initial trial was cut short in October after juror misconduct.

From The Saturday Paper and LiSTNR comes Post: News in Five, a daily podcast bringing you the top five news headlines in just five minutes. Hear it on the LiSTNR app today.