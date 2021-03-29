ACT declares Greater Brisbane a coronavirus hotspot

The ACT will effectively close its border to Greater Brisbane as the Queensland capital prepares to re-enter lockdown.

From 6pm (Canberra time) Monday night anyone who's arrived in the Territory from Greater Brisbane on or after Monday 15 March must immediately enter self-quarantine at home and remain there for the entirety of the 3-day lockdown.

Health Minister, Rachel Stephen-Smith said travellers must remain in quarantine until at least 6pm on Thursday 1 April, regardless of returning a negative result.

"But people should be aware that this and should be conscious that this may be extended to 14-days from when you were last in Greater Brisbane."

"We just don't know how this situation is going to unfold over the next few days."

In addition, anyone who's been in the Greater Brisbane area between Thursday March 11 and Sunday march 14 must get tested for the virus and isolate until returning a negative result.

Updated travel advice is now encouraging Canberrans to avoid the need to travel to Brisbane, while returning residents must complete an online declaration form prior to arrival.

Non-residents are being told not to make their way to the ACT with a legal exemption needed to enter the Territory.

"We know this is going to be disruptive for people who have travel plans in place but it is absolutely essential that we take a precautionary approach at this point in time."

The Greater Brisbane area is defined by five local council areas.

Moreton Bay Regional

Brisbane City

Redland City

Ipswich City

Logan City

The decision comes as the city prepares to enter another snap 3-day lockdown amid a growing coronavirus outbreak.

Four new local cases were detected in the city on Monday, taking the cluster’s total to seven.

Two of the new cases remain under investigation.

Currently, the ACT is home to two known close contacts and 11 casual contacts linked to the Brisbane outbreak.