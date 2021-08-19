ACT COVID-19 Exposure Sites For The Second Lockdown

ACT exposure locations for the recent COVID-19 outbreak in the ACT.

Updated at 11:00am, 19/8/21

Close contact exposure locations in the ACT

If you have been to any of the following locations at the dates and times specified, you must complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine, get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health

remain in quarantine until advised further by ACT Health, even if you get a negative test result.

Saturday, 7th August 2021

Canberra City Fiction Bar, 50 Bunda Street, Canberra City 9:00pm to 11:59pm

Sunday, 8th of August 2021

Canberra City Fiction Bar, 50 Bunda Street, Canberra City 12:00am to 4:45am

Woden Church of Pentecost, 19B Irving Street 10:30am to 1:00pm

Fyshwick Freedom Furniture, Canberra Outlet Centre, Shop 27, 337 Canberra Avenue 2:00pm to 2:20pm

Fyshwick JB HiFi, Canberra Outlet Centre, Shop t26, 337 Canberra Avenue 2:15pm to 2:55pm

Fyshwick TK Maxx, Canberra Outlet Centre, 337 Canberra Avenue 3:10pm to 3:40pm

Fyshwick Windsor Smith, Canberra Outlet Centre, T103/337 Canberra Avenue 2:45pm to 3:15pm

Braddon Assembly The People’s Pub, 11 Lonsdale Street 8:00pm to 9:00pm

Downer Downer Community Centre, 6 Frencham Place 1:00pm to 6:00pm

Monday, 9th August 2021

Fyshwick Stockade Training Centre, 7 Kembla Street 7:30am to 1:00pm

Nicholls Gold Creek School (including early childhood learning), Kelleway Avenue 8:25am to 5:00pm

Lyneham Lyneham High School - Goodwin Street 8:30am to 3:30pm

Public Transport Bus Route 60 - Dickson to Kaleen - Stops Cowper Street to Kaleen High School 3:43pm to 4:10pm

Phillip Lennock Jaguar Land Rover, 126 Melrose Drive 8:30am to 5:30pm

Mawson Al Manoosh Bakery, 47 Mawson Place 12 noon to 1:00pm

Kaleen Instrumental Music Program Rehearsal Room, UC High School Kaleen - Baldwin Street 4:00pm to 6:00pm

Phillip Club Lime, Lower Ground Floor, Bonner House, Bradley Street 5:30pm to 7:30pm

Nicholls Gold Creek Senior Campus 26 Kelleway Avenue, Nicholls 5:00pm to 9:30pm

Mawson Club Lime Mawson Mawson Southlands Shopping Centre, Mawson Drive 4:30pm to 6:30pm

Braddon The Civic Pub 8 Lonsdale Street 3:45pm to 9:45pm

Bruce CISAC - Club Lime 100 Eastern Valley Way 7:00pm to 9:00pm

Belconnen UCSSC Lake Ginninderra Gym, Cafeteria and Canteen area 2 Emu Bank 10:00am to 1:30pm

Barton Engineering House 7/8 on Level 2 6:15am to 3:30pm

Tuesday, 10th August 2021

Nicholls Gold Creek School (including early childhood learning), Kelleway Avenue 8:00am to 3:10pm

Fyshwick Pellegrino’s Café, 7/49 Wollongong Street 7:15am to 8:15am

Phillip Lennock Jaguar Land Rover, 126 Melrose Drive 8:30am to 5:30pm

Lyneham Lyneham High School - Goodwin Street 8:30am to 3:30pm

Fyshwick Stockade Training Centre, 7 Kembla Street 9:00am to 11:00am

Manuka Urban Pantry, 5 Bougainville Street 10:30am to 1:00pm

Fyshwick Harvey Norman, Barrier Street 10:00am to 11:00am

Canberra City Coffee Guru Canberra Centre, Shop K05, Canberra Centre, 148 Bunda Street 12 noon to 1:00pm

Mitchell St Vincent de Paul, 32 Buckland Street 3:30pm to 4:00pm

Bruce Club Lime - CISAC, 100 Eastern Valley Way 6:30pm to 8:15pm

Kingston Subsdance Dance Studio 1/27-29 Eyre Street, Kingston 6:00pm to 8:00pn

Bruce CIT Bruce Campus (Individuals attending Building H only) 35 Vowels Crescent, Bruce 8:45am to 4:30pm

Bruce CIT Bruce Campaus (Psych Accredited Class) Room G102 35 Vowels Crescent, Bruce 6:00pm to 8:00pm

Braddon Assembly The People’s Pub, 11 Lonsdale Street 7:30pm to 10:15pm

Barton F45 Training 10 National Circuit, Barton 5:00am to 8:00am

City Guzman Y Gomez Shop EG07-07B Bunda Street, Canberra 5:45pm to 6:45pm

Lyneham Capital Chemist, 76 Wattle Street 2:45pm to 3:50pm

Barton Engineering House 7/8 on Level 2 6:15am to 3:30pm

NEW Greenway LDK Greenway 260 Soward Way 3:30pm to 11:59pm

NEW Bus Route 25 CheckIn BUS939 Moncrieff to Gungahlin 7:50am to 8:04am

NEW Light Rail R1 CheckIn Code LVR003 Gungahlin to Dickson Interchange 8:20am to 8:38am

NEW Light Rail R1 CheckIn LVR005 Dickson Interchange to Gungahlin 3:18pm to 3:37pm

NEW Bus Route 25 CheckIn Code 939 Gungahlin to Moncrieff 4:23pm to 4:38pm

Wednesday, 11th August 2021

Nicholls Gold Creek School (including early childhood learning), Kelleway Avenue 8:00am to 5:00pm

Phillip Lennock Jaguar Land Rover, 126 Melrose Drive 8:30am to 5:30pm

Lyneham Lyneham High School - Goodwin Street 8:30am to 3:30pm

Mitchell North Canberra Business Centre, 54 Vicars Street 11:10am to 11:30am

Cook Companion House, 41 Templeton Street 11:30am to 11:45am

Kingston Capital Chemist, Green Square, 62 Jardine Street 12 noon to 12:15pm

Griffith Coles Manuka, Franklin Street and Flinders Way 12:15pm to 12:40pm

Gungahlin Gunners Place – Youth Centre, Level 1, 20 Hibberson Street 1:30pm to 2:30pm

Bruce Club Lime CISAC, 100 Eastern Valley Way 4:45pm to 7:15pm

Kingston Turkish Delight, 75/71 Giles Street 6:35pm to 6:45pm

Fyshwick Pellegrino’s Café, 7/49 Wollongong Street 8:30am to 8:35am

Fyshwick Pellegrino’s Café, 7/49 Wollongong Street 12:00pm to 1:00pm

Bruce CIT Bruce Campus (Individuals attending Building H only) 35 Vowels Crescent, Bruce 12;30pm to 4:40pm

Reid CIT Reid Campus (Entire Campus) 37 Constitution Avenue, Reid 8:45am to 3:00pm

Gungahlin Club Lime Gungahlin Gungahlin Square 43 Hibberson Street, Gungahlin 5:00am to 6:30am

Braddon The Civic Pub 8 Lonsdale Street 5:00pm to 8:30pm

Kingston Gelato Messina Kingston 38 Eyre Street, Kingston 8:00pm to 8:40pm

Griffith Powercart Raceway 125 Canberra Avenue, Griffith 7:15pm to 8:30pm

Barton F45 Training 10 National Circuit, Barton 5:00am to 8:00am

Farrer GGs Flowers & Hamper, 3D Farrer Shops 12:15pm to 2:00pm

Evatt IGA Evatt Heydon Place 9:00am to 3:00pm

Belconnen Westfield Food Court, Yum Chat Benjamin Way 3:00pm to 4:30pm

Evatt IGA Evatt, Heydon Place 4:00pm to 8:15pm

Harrison Harrison School Primary and Secondary Campuses 20 Wimmera Street 8:30am to 3:30pm

Fyshwick The Rehabilitation Specialists 9/27 Yallourn Street 2:30pm 5:00pm

Fyshwick The Rehabilitation Specialists 9/27 Yallourn Street 8:30am 9:30am

Mitchell The Bucket Warehouse 1/E Pelle Street 5:25pm to 7:15pm

Dickson Subway 1/71-81 Woolley Street 7:00pm to 7:50pm

NEW Greenway LDK Greenway 260 Soward Way 12am to 11:59pm

NEW Turner Goodstart Early Learning Turner 12 Watson Street 10:20am to 10:40am

NEW Turner Goodstart Early Learning Turner 12 Watson Street 5:00pm to 5:30pm

NEW Route 9 Bus Check In BUS604 Watson to Dickson Interchange 8:06am to 8:17am

NEW Route 9 Bus Check In BUS588 Dickson Interchange to Watson 3:12pm and 3:23pm

NEW Bus Route 25 CheckIn CBR BUS458 Moncrief to Gungahlin 7:51am to 8:04am

NEW Light Rail R1 CheckIn CBR LRV006 Gungahlin to Moncrieff 8:20am to 8:38am

NEW Light Rail R1 CheckIn CBR LRV005 Dickson Interchange to Gungahlin 3:18pm 3:37pm

NEW Bus Route 25 Moncrieff to Gungahlin BUS428 4:07pm to 4:20pm



Thursday, 12th August 2021

Nicholls Gold Creek School (including early childhood learning), Kelleway Avenue 8:00am to 3:10pm

Fyshwick Pellegrino’s Café, 7/49 Wollongong Street 8:30am to 8:35am

Lyneham Lyneham High School - Goodwin Street 8:30am to 3:30pm

Phillip Lennock Jaguar Land Rover, 126 Melrose Drive 8:30am to 5:30pm

Canberra City Coffee Guru Canberra Centre, Shop K05, Canberra Centre, 148 Bunda Street 10:45am to 12 noon

NEW Amaroo Priceline Pharmacy Amaroo Shop 6 Pioneer Street 5:00pm to 6:45pm

Gungahlin Commonwealth Bank Gungahlin Shop 23-25 Gunghlin Maill, 33 Hibberson Street 9:30am to 10:00am

Reid CIT Reid Campus (Entire Campus) 37 Constitution Avenue, Reid 9:00am to 2:30pm

Mitchell Melt 109 Flemington Road 7:30am to 8:00am

Mitchell Lawrence & Hanson Mitchell 2/67-71 Vicars Street 7:30am to 8:00am

Mitchell Lawrence & Hanson Mitchell 2/67-71 Vicars Street 12:40pm to 1:00pm

Franklin Franklin General Practice 54 Nullarbor Avenue 2:15pm to 3:15pm

Barton F45 Training 10 National Circuit, Barton 5:00am to 8:00am

Kaleen Coles Supermarket 1 Maribyrnong Avenue 12:45pm to 2:45pm

Charnwood St Thomas Aquinas Primary School 25 Lhotsky Street 8:30am to 4:00pm

Harrison Harrison School Primary and Secondary Campuses 20 Wimmera Street 8:30am to 3:30pm

Campbell Iskia Athletic Club 81 Constitution Avenue 12:15pm 2:00pm

Phillip Grand Central Towers Communal Pool Area 15 Bowes Street 11:45am to 12:45pm

NEW Greenway LDK Greenway 260 Soward Way 12:00am to 11:59pm

NEW Route 9 Bus Watson to Dickson Interchange 8:00am to 8:20am

NEW Bus Route 25 CheckIn BUS433 Moncrieff to Gungahlin 7:51am to 8:04am

NEW Light Rail R1 CheckIn CBR LRV003 Dickson Interchange to Gungahlin 8:20am to 8:38am

NEW Light Rail R1 CheckIn CBR LRV005 Dickson Interchange to Gungahlin 3:18pm to 3:37pm

NEW Bus Route 25 CheckIn CBR BUS585 Gungahlin to Moncrieff 4:02pm to 4:14pm



Friday, 13th August 2021

Phillip Lennock Jaguar Land Rover, 126 Melrose Drive 8:30am to 5:30pm

Belconnen Hungry Jacks 108 Emu Bank Belconnen 3:45pm to 11:30pm

NEW Greenway LDK Greenway 260 Soward Way 12:00am to 11:59pm

NEW Belconnen Ginninderra Medical and Dental Centre (General Practice Section Only) Corner Nettlefold Street and Coulter Drive 3:10pm to 3:40pm

Saturday, 14th August 2021

Belconnen Hungry Jackson 108 Emu Bank Belconnen 8:00am to 3:15pm

NEW Greenway LDK Greenway 260 Soward Way 12:00am to 11:59pm



Sunday, 15th August 2021



NEW Greenway LDK Greenway 260 Soward Way 12:00am to 11:59pm

Casual Contact Exposure Locations in the ACT

If you have been to any of the following locations at the dates and times specified, you must complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine and

get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health:

If you were at the casual contact location less than 4 days ago, you will need two tests. You need to get a test as soon as you find out you are a casual contact. You will need to get another test on day 5 after you were at the casual contact location. You need to remain in quarantine for the whole time, until you receive a negative test result from the second test.

If you were at the casual contact location 4 or more days ago, you only need to get one test. You should get tested as soon as possible. You will need to remain in quarantine until you receive a negative test result.

Get tested again for COVID-19 if you experience any symptoms, no matter how mild.

Sunday, 8th of August 2021

Fyshwick Central Food Court, Canberra Outlet Centre 1:30pm to 2:30pm

Fyshwick Boost Juice, Canberra Outlet Centre, 377 Canberra Avenue 1:35pm to 2:05pm

Amaroo Coles, Horse Park Drive, 4:00pm to 4:20pm

Monday, 9th of August 2021

Nicholls Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School (including early childhood learning centre), 26 Kelleway Avenue 8:25am to 5:00pm

Dickson Woolworths Dickson, Dickson Place 3:00pm to 4:00pm

Dickson KFC Dickson, Bradham Street and Wooley Streets Dickson 3:00pm to 4:00pm

Fyshwick St George Bank, 58 Wollongong Street 10:35am to 11:00am

Fyshwick Stockade Training Centre, 7 Kembla Street 3:45pm to 5:30pm

Majura Park Bunnings Majura Park Airport 971 Majura Road 9:00am to 10:30am

Symonston Mugga Site Mugga Lane Resource Management Centre Waste Transfer Station, Symonston 10:00am to 10:30am

Braddon Officeworks, 30 Mort Street Braddon 3:15pm to 4:00pm

City Subway Centre Centre Food Court 10:30am to 12:00pm

Tuesday, 10th of August 2021

Nicholls Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School (including early childhood learning centre), 26 Kelleway Avenue 8:00am to 3:10pm

Canberra City Civic Square Post Office, Shop G14-16, Canberra Centre, 148 Bunda Street 9:30am to 9:50am

Gungahlin Kmart Gungahlin, 33 Hibberson Street 3:00pm to 4:00pm

Gungahlin Big W Gungahlin, Gozzard Street 3:45pm to 4:30pm

Casey Supabarn, 15 Kingsland Parade 4:00pm to 4:10pm

Casey Sushi Island, 15/22 Kingsland Parade 4:00pm to 4:15pm

Canberra City David Jones Canberra Centre, 148 Bunda Street 5:15pm to 6:00pm

Belconnen Basketball ACT Basketball and Sports Centre, 42 Oatley Court 12 noon to 3:00pm

Fyshwick Seears Workwear 60 Barrier Street 4:00pm to 4:15pm

Braddon First Choice Liquor, 38 Mort Street 4:25pm to 4:45pm

Belconnen Bing Lee 10-12 Cohen Street 12:50pm to 1:15pm

Barton Subway 48 Macquarie Street 10:50am to 11:20am

Belconnen Basketball Stadium 42 Oatley Court 5:50pm to 7:30pm

Wednesday, 11th of August 2021

Belconnen TLE Electrical & Data Supplies, 22-36 Oatley Court 7:45am to 8:30am

Kingston Abode Hotel, 14 Kennedy Street 7:50am to 11:59pm

Nicholls Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School (including early childhood learning centre), 26 Kelleway Avenue 8:00am to 5:00pm

Deakin EQ Café and Lounge, 70 Kent Street 6:30am to 4:00pm

Deakin EQ Bakehouse, 70 Kent Street 7:00am to 4:00pm

Casey Sushi Island, 15/22 Kingsland Parade 1:00pm to 1:10pm

Casey Supabarn Casey, 15 Kingsland Parade 1:05pm to 1:30pm

Charnwood Woolworths Charnwood, 25-30 Charnwood Place 6:30pm to 7:10pm

Greenway Southern Cross Club Stadium, 7 Pitman Street 8:30pm to 10:00pm

UPDATED Fyshwick Ampol Fuel, Fyshwick 149 Canberra Avenue Fyshwick 1:10pm to 1:30pm

Belconnen Basketball ACT Basketball and Sports Centre, 42 Oatley Court 6:40am to 9:00pm

Dickson Woolworths Dickson 1 Dickson Place 3:00pm to 3:30pm

Melba Café Mame 2/4-6 Melba Circuit 8:50am to 9:15am

Melba IGA Melba 1/4-6 Melba Circuit 8:50am to 9:15am

Phillip Elite Supplements 13 Keltire Street 11:15am to 12:15pm

Phillip Rebel Sport Westfield Woden Keltie Street 11:15am to 12:15pm

Manuka Coles Supermarket Franklin Street and Flinders Way 6:00pm to 6:45pm

Belconnen Xian Restaurant 1/140 Emu Bank 9:15pm to 9:45pm

O'Connor Flatheads Takeaway Macpherson Street and Bluebell Street 12:15pm to 12:30pm

NEW Tuggeranong Southern Cross Basketball Stadium 7 Pitman Street 8:30pm to 9:00pm

NEW Dickson Wooloworths Dickson 1 Dickson Place 3:00pm to 3:30pm

Thursday, 12th of August 2021

Kingston Abode Hotel, 14 Kennedy Street 12:00am to 7:00pm

Belconnen TLE Electrical & Data Supplies, 22-36 Oatley Court 7:30am to 8:15am

Belconnen Coles Express Belconnen (Petrol Station), Lathlain Street and Wignall Place 7:50am to 8:10am

Nicholls Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School (including early childhood learning centre), 26 Kelleway Avenue 8:00am to 3:10pm

Deakin EQ Café and Lounge, 70 Kent Street 6:30am to 10:00am

Deakin EQ Bakehouse, 70 Kent Street 7:00am 10:00am

Gungahlin Big W Gungahlin Gozzard Street 2:40pm to 3:00pm

Gungahlin St George Bank Gungahlin Gozzard Street 2:40pm to 3:10pm

Gungahlin Commonwealth Bank Gungahlin 33 Hibberson Street 3:00pm to 3:20pm

Gungahlin Service Australia 30 Hibberson Street 3:10pm to 3:30pm

Gungahlin Vodafone 18 Hibberson Street 3:20pm to 3:45pm

Gungahlin Reject Shop Gungahlin Village 46 Hibberson Place 3:45pm to 4:10pm

Gungahlin Mr Sushi Gungahlin 4:00pm to 4:15pm

Braddon Beyond Pharmacy 4/18 Lonsdale Street 3:45pm to 4:00pm

Braddon 7-Eleven 20 Mort Street 3:45pm to 4:00pm

Charnwood McDonald's Cnr Charnwood Place and Lhotsky Place 8:00am to 8:45am

Lyneham IGA Lyneham 1 Wattle Place 3:00pm to 3:45pm

Gungahlin Coles Hibberson Street and Gungahlin Place 3:30pm to 4:15pm

Spence Spence Grocer 1 Glassey Place 8:20am to 8:50am

Spence Spence Grocer 1 Glassey Place 3:20pm to 3:50pm

Belconnen Westfield Belconnen Food Court Benjamin Way 10am to 11:45am

Gungahlin Woolworths 30 Hibberson Street 4:30pm 5:05pm

Mawson Mawson Southland Quality Meats 1/93 Mawson Place 1:40pm to 1:55pm

O'Connor Black Mountain School Basketball Courts Cockle Street 11:45am to 1:15pm

NEW Fyshwick Stockade Gym 7 Kembla Street 5:00pm to 6:00pm

NEW Gungahlin Goulden Touch Kedmar, Pop Up Gungahlin Marketplace 9:45am to 10:30am

NEW Route 9 Bus CheckIn CBR BUS456 Dickson Interchange to Watson 3:18pm to 3:32pm

NEW Route 9 Bus CheckIn CBR BUS456 Watson to Dickson Interchange 8:20am to 8:34am

NEW Route 9 Bus CheckIn CBR BUS424 Dickson Interchange to Watson 3:26pm to 3:35pn

NEW Gungahlin Coles Gungahlin Gungahlin Town Centre 3:00pm to 3:45pm

Friday, 13th of August 2021

Amaroo Coles Amaroo Horse Park Drive 11:30am to 1:00pm

Amaroo Liquorland Amaroo Horse Park Drive 12pm to 12:30pm

Weston Creek Woolworths Weston Creek Cooleman Court Shopping Centre Brierly Street 6:20pm to 7:00pm

Weston Creek Aldi Weston Creek Cooleman Court Shopping Centre Brierly Street 6:00pm to 6:30pm

Braddon Crust Pizza 28 Mort Street 5:30pm to 5:45pm

City Coles Civic Canberra Centre 6:55pm to 7:30pm

Belconnen Aldi, Westfield Belconnen – 8:45am to 9:20am

Belconnen Woolworths Westfield Belconnen Benjamin Way 9:05am to 9:45am

Belconnen Coles Westfield Belconnen Benjamin Way 9:35am to 10:00am

Belconnen Post Office Westfield Belconnen Benjamin Way 9:50am to 10:15am

Majura Park Costco 39-41 Mustang Avenue Majura Park – 12:00pm to 1:00pm

Belconnen Woolworths Westfield Belconnen Benjamin Way 1:45pm to 2:10pm

Belconnen Aldi Westfield Belconnen Benjamin Way 2:00pm to 2:25pm

Belconnen Coles Westfield Belconnen Benjamin Way 2:15pm to 2:45pm

Belconnen Elite Supplements Westfield Belconnen Benjamin Way 2:30pm to 2:45pm

O'Connor Kopiku 1/5 Sargood Street 9:45am to 10:15am

O'Connor Capital Chemist 9 Sargood Street 9:35am to 10:00am

Evatt IGA Evatt Heydon Place 11:45am to 8:15pm

Mitchell McDonald's 661 Northbourne Avenue 6:40pm to 7:00pm

Bonner Woolworths 61 Mabo Boulevard 11:15am to 12:00 noon

Casey Supabarn 15 Kingsland Parade 3:00pm to 3:34pm

Saturday, 14th of August 2021

Casey 7-Eleven Casey Petrol Station 10 Kingsland Parade 7:30am to 8:15am

Belconnen Coles Belconnen Westfield 9:20am to 10:00am

Lyneham IGA Lyneham 1 Wattle Place 4:15pm to 5:00pm

Dickson Woolworths Dickson 1 Dickson Place 2:50pm to 3:40pm

Dickson The Source Bulk Foods Dickson Place 2:45pm to 3:10pm

Dickson Woolworths Dickson 1 Dickson Place 11:20am to 11:50am

Bonner Woolworths Bonner 61 Mabo Boulevard 11:15am to 12:00pm

Gungahlin Hungry Jacks Gibberson Street Gundaroo Drive 7:20pm to 7:40pm

Spence Spence Grocer 1 Glassey Place 12:40pm to 1:10pm

Sunday, 15th of August 2021

Gungahlin Coles Gungalin Place 9:30am to 10:00am

Gungahlin Daily Market 137/43 Hibberson Street 10:00am to 10:30am

Spence Spence Grocer 1 Glassey Place 9:30am to 9:50am

Civic Aldi Canberra Centre 9:15am to 10:15am

Civic Acai Brothers Canberra Centre 9:55am to 10:05am

NEW Gungahlin Dominos 3/8 Ernest Cavanagh Street 1:50pm to 2:10pm

Monday, 16th of August 2021

NEW Braddon McDonald's Corner Cooyong and Mort Streets 10:15am to 10:40am

Monitor For Symptoms

If you have been to any of the following locations at the dates and times specified, you should monitor for symptoms.

Sunday, 8th of August 2021

Fyshwick Canberra Outlet Centre 2:00pm to 3:30pm

Aranda Aranda Playing Fields, U14 girls AFL Ainslie Red vs Belconnen Black 9:00am to 11:30am

Monday, 9th of August 2021

City Canberra Centre 148 Bunda Street 10:30am to 12:00pm

Belconnen UCSSC Lake Ginninderra Entire Campus (see above for close contacts area) 10:00am to 1:30pm

Tuesday, 10th of August 2021

Casey Casey Marketplace, 15 Kingsland Parade 3:50pm to 4:20pm

Phillip Woolworths, Westfield Woden, Hindmarsh Dr & Melrose Drives 5:30pm to 6:30pm

Holt Wooloworths Kippax 48 Hardwick Crescent 11:00am to 11:15am

Bruce CIT Bruce Campus (Entire campus - please refer to close contact list above) 35 Vowels Crescent 8:45am to 4:30pm

Belconnen Westfield Belconnen Bus Entrance Benjamin Way 7:45am to 8:45am

Wednesday, 11th of August 2021

Kingston Abode Hotel, 14 Kennedy Street 7:50am to 7:00pm

Kingston Ochre Medical Centre, Level 1, Green Square Centre 62 Jardine Street 4:30pm to 4:40pm

Tuggeranong Bunnings Anketell Street Greenway 10:15am to 10:50am

Bruce CIT Bruce Campus (Entire campus - please refer to close contact list above) 35 Vowels Crescent 12:30pm to 10:30pm

Braddon 7-Eleven 20 Mort Street 5:00pm to 5:15pm

Bruce UC Library Building 8 UC 8:00pm to 9:00pm

Thursday, 12th of August 2021

Kingston Abode Hotel, 14 Kennedy Street 7:50am to 7:00pm

Holt Aldi Kippax 50-60 Hardwick Crescent 1:20pm to 2:00pm

Belconnen Westfield Belconnen Benjamin Way 7:30am to 9:00am

Gungahlin Gungahlin Marketplace 30 Hibberson Street 11:30am to 2:00pm

Braddon Ampol Petrol Station 5 Lonsdale Street 3:00pm to 3:30pm

Friday, 13th of August 2021

Holder FoodWorks, 3/40 Holder Place 5:00pm to 5:10pm

Hawker Hawker Drive in Bottle Shop Belconnen Way and Springvale Drive 4:45pm to 5:00pm

Weston Creek Woolworths Weston Creek Cooleman Court Shopping Centre Brierly Street 6:20pm to 7:00pm

Belconnen Westfield Belconnen Benjamin Way 8:45am to 10:15am

Belconnen Westfield Belconnen Benjamin Way 1:30pm to 2:50pm

Lyneham IGA Lyneham 1 Wattle Place 11:00am to 11:45am

Saturday , 14th of August 2021

Braddon First Choice Liquor 48 Mort Street Braddon 7:45pm to 8:05pm

O'Connor Capital Chemist 9 Sargood Street 7:55pm to 8:10pm

Sunday, 15th of August 2021

Manuka Coles Supermarket Manuka Franklin Street and Flinders Way 11:15am to 12:00pm

O'Connor IGA O'Connor 3 Sargood Street 5:30pm to 6:00pm

Belconnen Bunnings 15 Lathlain Street 5:20pm to 5:45pm

For further information head to the ACT Health website.

