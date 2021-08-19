ACT COVID-19 Exposure Sites For The Second Lockdown
ACT exposure locations for the recent COVID-19 outbreak in the ACT.
Updated at 11:00am, 19/8/21
Close contact exposure locations in the ACT
If you have been to any of the following locations at the dates and times specified, you must complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine, get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health
remain in quarantine until advised further by ACT Health, even if you get a negative test result.
Saturday, 7th August 2021
Canberra City Fiction Bar, 50 Bunda Street, Canberra City 9:00pm to 11:59pm
Sunday, 8th of August 2021
Canberra City Fiction Bar, 50 Bunda Street, Canberra City 12:00am to 4:45am
Woden Church of Pentecost, 19B Irving Street 10:30am to 1:00pm
Fyshwick Freedom Furniture, Canberra Outlet Centre, Shop 27, 337 Canberra Avenue 2:00pm to 2:20pm
Fyshwick JB HiFi, Canberra Outlet Centre, Shop t26, 337 Canberra Avenue 2:15pm to 2:55pm
Fyshwick TK Maxx, Canberra Outlet Centre, 337 Canberra Avenue 3:10pm to 3:40pm
Fyshwick Windsor Smith, Canberra Outlet Centre, T103/337 Canberra Avenue 2:45pm to 3:15pm
Braddon Assembly The People’s Pub, 11 Lonsdale Street 8:00pm to 9:00pm
Downer Downer Community Centre, 6 Frencham Place 1:00pm to 6:00pm
Monday, 9th August 2021
Fyshwick Stockade Training Centre, 7 Kembla Street 7:30am to 1:00pm
Nicholls Gold Creek School (including early childhood learning), Kelleway Avenue 8:25am to 5:00pm
Lyneham Lyneham High School - Goodwin Street 8:30am to 3:30pm
Public Transport Bus Route 60 - Dickson to Kaleen - Stops Cowper Street to Kaleen High School 3:43pm to 4:10pm
Phillip Lennock Jaguar Land Rover, 126 Melrose Drive 8:30am to 5:30pm
Mawson Al Manoosh Bakery, 47 Mawson Place 12 noon to 1:00pm
Kaleen Instrumental Music Program Rehearsal Room, UC High School Kaleen - Baldwin Street 4:00pm to 6:00pm
Phillip Club Lime, Lower Ground Floor, Bonner House, Bradley Street 5:30pm to 7:30pm
Nicholls Gold Creek Senior Campus 26 Kelleway Avenue, Nicholls 5:00pm to 9:30pm
Mawson Club Lime Mawson Mawson Southlands Shopping Centre, Mawson Drive 4:30pm to 6:30pm
Braddon The Civic Pub 8 Lonsdale Street 3:45pm to 9:45pm
Bruce CISAC - Club Lime 100 Eastern Valley Way 7:00pm to 9:00pm
Belconnen UCSSC Lake Ginninderra Gym, Cafeteria and Canteen area 2 Emu Bank 10:00am to 1:30pm
Barton Engineering House 7/8 on Level 2 6:15am to 3:30pm
Tuesday, 10th August 2021
Nicholls Gold Creek School (including early childhood learning), Kelleway Avenue 8:00am to 3:10pm
Fyshwick Pellegrino’s Café, 7/49 Wollongong Street 7:15am to 8:15am
Phillip Lennock Jaguar Land Rover, 126 Melrose Drive 8:30am to 5:30pm
Lyneham Lyneham High School - Goodwin Street 8:30am to 3:30pm
Fyshwick Stockade Training Centre, 7 Kembla Street 9:00am to 11:00am
Manuka Urban Pantry, 5 Bougainville Street 10:30am to 1:00pm
Fyshwick Harvey Norman, Barrier Street 10:00am to 11:00am
Canberra City Coffee Guru Canberra Centre, Shop K05, Canberra Centre, 148 Bunda Street 12 noon to 1:00pm
Mitchell St Vincent de Paul, 32 Buckland Street 3:30pm to 4:00pm
Bruce Club Lime - CISAC, 100 Eastern Valley Way 6:30pm to 8:15pm
Kingston Subsdance Dance Studio 1/27-29 Eyre Street, Kingston 6:00pm to 8:00pn
Bruce CIT Bruce Campus (Individuals attending Building H only) 35 Vowels Crescent, Bruce 8:45am to 4:30pm
Bruce CIT Bruce Campaus (Psych Accredited Class) Room G102 35 Vowels Crescent, Bruce 6:00pm to 8:00pm
Braddon Assembly The People’s Pub, 11 Lonsdale Street 7:30pm to 10:15pm
Barton F45 Training 10 National Circuit, Barton 5:00am to 8:00am
City Guzman Y Gomez Shop EG07-07B Bunda Street, Canberra 5:45pm to 6:45pm
Lyneham Capital Chemist, 76 Wattle Street 2:45pm to 3:50pm
Barton Engineering House 7/8 on Level 2 6:15am to 3:30pm
NEW Greenway LDK Greenway 260 Soward Way 3:30pm to 11:59pm
NEW Bus Route 25 CheckIn BUS939 Moncrieff to Gungahlin 7:50am to 8:04am
NEW Light Rail R1 CheckIn Code LVR003 Gungahlin to Dickson Interchange 8:20am to 8:38am
NEW Light Rail R1 CheckIn LVR005 Dickson Interchange to Gungahlin 3:18pm to 3:37pm
NEW Bus Route 25 CheckIn Code 939 Gungahlin to Moncrieff 4:23pm to 4:38pm
Wednesday, 11th August 2021
Nicholls Gold Creek School (including early childhood learning), Kelleway Avenue 8:00am to 5:00pm
Phillip Lennock Jaguar Land Rover, 126 Melrose Drive 8:30am to 5:30pm
Lyneham Lyneham High School - Goodwin Street 8:30am to 3:30pm
Mitchell North Canberra Business Centre, 54 Vicars Street 11:10am to 11:30am
Cook Companion House, 41 Templeton Street 11:30am to 11:45am
Kingston Capital Chemist, Green Square, 62 Jardine Street 12 noon to 12:15pm
Griffith Coles Manuka, Franklin Street and Flinders Way 12:15pm to 12:40pm
Gungahlin Gunners Place – Youth Centre, Level 1, 20 Hibberson Street 1:30pm to 2:30pm
Bruce Club Lime CISAC, 100 Eastern Valley Way 4:45pm to 7:15pm
Kingston Turkish Delight, 75/71 Giles Street 6:35pm to 6:45pm
Fyshwick Pellegrino’s Café, 7/49 Wollongong Street 8:30am to 8:35am
Fyshwick Pellegrino’s Café, 7/49 Wollongong Street 12:00pm to 1:00pm
Bruce CIT Bruce Campus (Individuals attending Building H only) 35 Vowels Crescent, Bruce 12;30pm to 4:40pm
Reid CIT Reid Campus (Entire Campus) 37 Constitution Avenue, Reid 8:45am to 3:00pm
Gungahlin Club Lime Gungahlin Gungahlin Square 43 Hibberson Street, Gungahlin 5:00am to 6:30am
Braddon The Civic Pub 8 Lonsdale Street 5:00pm to 8:30pm
Kingston Gelato Messina Kingston 38 Eyre Street, Kingston 8:00pm to 8:40pm
Griffith Powercart Raceway 125 Canberra Avenue, Griffith 7:15pm to 8:30pm
Barton F45 Training 10 National Circuit, Barton 5:00am to 8:00am
Farrer GGs Flowers & Hamper, 3D Farrer Shops 12:15pm to 2:00pm
Evatt IGA Evatt Heydon Place 9:00am to 3:00pm
Belconnen Westfield Food Court, Yum Chat Benjamin Way 3:00pm to 4:30pm
Evatt IGA Evatt, Heydon Place 4:00pm to 8:15pm
Harrison Harrison School Primary and Secondary Campuses 20 Wimmera Street 8:30am to 3:30pm
Fyshwick The Rehabilitation Specialists 9/27 Yallourn Street 2:30pm 5:00pm
Fyshwick The Rehabilitation Specialists 9/27 Yallourn Street 8:30am 9:30am
Mitchell The Bucket Warehouse 1/E Pelle Street 5:25pm to 7:15pm
Dickson Subway 1/71-81 Woolley Street 7:00pm to 7:50pm
NEW Greenway LDK Greenway 260 Soward Way 12am to 11:59pm
NEW Turner Goodstart Early Learning Turner 12 Watson Street 10:20am to 10:40am
NEW Turner Goodstart Early Learning Turner 12 Watson Street 5:00pm to 5:30pm
NEW Route 9 Bus Check In BUS604 Watson to Dickson Interchange 8:06am to 8:17am
NEW Route 9 Bus Check In BUS588 Dickson Interchange to Watson 3:12pm and 3:23pm
NEW Bus Route 25 CheckIn CBR BUS458 Moncrief to Gungahlin 7:51am to 8:04am
NEW Light Rail R1 CheckIn CBR LRV006 Gungahlin to Moncrieff 8:20am to 8:38am
NEW Light Rail R1 CheckIn CBR LRV005 Dickson Interchange to Gungahlin 3:18pm 3:37pm
NEW Bus Route 25 Moncrieff to Gungahlin BUS428 4:07pm to 4:20pm
Thursday, 12th August 2021
Nicholls Gold Creek School (including early childhood learning), Kelleway Avenue 8:00am to 3:10pm
Fyshwick Pellegrino’s Café, 7/49 Wollongong Street 8:30am to 8:35am
Lyneham Lyneham High School - Goodwin Street 8:30am to 3:30pm
Phillip Lennock Jaguar Land Rover, 126 Melrose Drive 8:30am to 5:30pm
Canberra City Coffee Guru Canberra Centre, Shop K05, Canberra Centre, 148 Bunda Street 10:45am to 12 noon
NEW Amaroo Priceline Pharmacy Amaroo Shop 6 Pioneer Street 5:00pm to 6:45pm
Gungahlin Commonwealth Bank Gungahlin Shop 23-25 Gunghlin Maill, 33 Hibberson Street 9:30am to 10:00am
Reid CIT Reid Campus (Entire Campus) 37 Constitution Avenue, Reid 9:00am to 2:30pm
Mitchell Melt 109 Flemington Road 7:30am to 8:00am
Mitchell Lawrence & Hanson Mitchell 2/67-71 Vicars Street 7:30am to 8:00am
Mitchell Lawrence & Hanson Mitchell 2/67-71 Vicars Street 12:40pm to 1:00pm
Franklin Franklin General Practice 54 Nullarbor Avenue 2:15pm to 3:15pm
Barton F45 Training 10 National Circuit, Barton 5:00am to 8:00am
Kaleen Coles Supermarket 1 Maribyrnong Avenue 12:45pm to 2:45pm
Charnwood St Thomas Aquinas Primary School 25 Lhotsky Street 8:30am to 4:00pm
Harrison Harrison School Primary and Secondary Campuses 20 Wimmera Street 8:30am to 3:30pm
Campbell Iskia Athletic Club 81 Constitution Avenue 12:15pm 2:00pm
Phillip Grand Central Towers Communal Pool Area 15 Bowes Street 11:45am to 12:45pm
NEW Greenway LDK Greenway 260 Soward Way 12:00am to 11:59pm
NEW Route 9 Bus Watson to Dickson Interchange 8:00am to 8:20am
NEW Bus Route 25 CheckIn BUS433 Moncrieff to Gungahlin 7:51am to 8:04am
NEW Light Rail R1 CheckIn CBR LRV003 Dickson Interchange to Gungahlin 8:20am to 8:38am
NEW Light Rail R1 CheckIn CBR LRV005 Dickson Interchange to Gungahlin 3:18pm to 3:37pm
NEW Bus Route 25 CheckIn CBR BUS585 Gungahlin to Moncrieff 4:02pm to 4:14pm
Friday, 13th August 2021
Phillip Lennock Jaguar Land Rover, 126 Melrose Drive 8:30am to 5:30pm
Belconnen Hungry Jacks 108 Emu Bank Belconnen 3:45pm to 11:30pm
NEW Greenway LDK Greenway 260 Soward Way 12:00am to 11:59pm
NEW Belconnen Ginninderra Medical and Dental Centre (General Practice Section Only) Corner Nettlefold Street and Coulter Drive 3:10pm to 3:40pm
Saturday, 14th August 2021
Belconnen Hungry Jackson 108 Emu Bank Belconnen 8:00am to 3:15pm
NEW Greenway LDK Greenway 260 Soward Way 12:00am to 11:59pm
Sunday, 15th August 2021
NEW Greenway LDK Greenway 260 Soward Way 12:00am to 11:59pm
Casual Contact Exposure Locations in the ACT
If you have been to any of the following locations at the dates and times specified, you must complete the ACT Contact Declaration Form, immediately quarantine and
get tested for COVID-19 as advised by ACT Health:
If you were at the casual contact location less than 4 days ago, you will need two tests. You need to get a test as soon as you find out you are a casual contact. You will need to get another test on day 5 after you were at the casual contact location. You need to remain in quarantine for the whole time, until you receive a negative test result from the second test.
If you were at the casual contact location 4 or more days ago, you only need to get one test. You should get tested as soon as possible. You will need to remain in quarantine until you receive a negative test result.
Get tested again for COVID-19 if you experience any symptoms, no matter how mild.
Sunday, 8th of August 2021
Fyshwick Central Food Court, Canberra Outlet Centre 1:30pm to 2:30pm
Fyshwick Boost Juice, Canberra Outlet Centre, 377 Canberra Avenue 1:35pm to 2:05pm
Amaroo Coles, Horse Park Drive, 4:00pm to 4:20pm
Monday, 9th of August 2021
Nicholls Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School (including early childhood learning centre), 26 Kelleway Avenue 8:25am to 5:00pm
Dickson Woolworths Dickson, Dickson Place 3:00pm to 4:00pm
Dickson KFC Dickson, Bradham Street and Wooley Streets Dickson 3:00pm to 4:00pm
Fyshwick St George Bank, 58 Wollongong Street 10:35am to 11:00am
Fyshwick Stockade Training Centre, 7 Kembla Street 3:45pm to 5:30pm
Majura Park Bunnings Majura Park Airport 971 Majura Road 9:00am to 10:30am
Symonston Mugga Site Mugga Lane Resource Management Centre Waste Transfer Station, Symonston 10:00am to 10:30am
Braddon Officeworks, 30 Mort Street Braddon 3:15pm to 4:00pm
City Subway Centre Centre Food Court 10:30am to 12:00pm
Tuesday, 10th of August 2021
Nicholls Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School (including early childhood learning centre), 26 Kelleway Avenue 8:00am to 3:10pm
Canberra City Civic Square Post Office, Shop G14-16, Canberra Centre, 148 Bunda Street 9:30am to 9:50am
Gungahlin Kmart Gungahlin, 33 Hibberson Street 3:00pm to 4:00pm
Gungahlin Big W Gungahlin, Gozzard Street 3:45pm to 4:30pm
Casey Supabarn, 15 Kingsland Parade 4:00pm to 4:10pm
Casey Sushi Island, 15/22 Kingsland Parade 4:00pm to 4:15pm
Canberra City David Jones Canberra Centre, 148 Bunda Street 5:15pm to 6:00pm
Belconnen Basketball ACT Basketball and Sports Centre, 42 Oatley Court 12 noon to 3:00pm
Fyshwick Seears Workwear 60 Barrier Street 4:00pm to 4:15pm
Braddon First Choice Liquor, 38 Mort Street 4:25pm to 4:45pm
Belconnen Bing Lee 10-12 Cohen Street 12:50pm to 1:15pm
Barton Subway 48 Macquarie Street 10:50am to 11:20am
Belconnen Basketball Stadium 42 Oatley Court 5:50pm to 7:30pm
Wednesday, 11th of August 2021
Belconnen TLE Electrical & Data Supplies, 22-36 Oatley Court 7:45am to 8:30am
Kingston Abode Hotel, 14 Kennedy Street 7:50am to 11:59pm
Nicholls Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School (including early childhood learning centre), 26 Kelleway Avenue 8:00am to 5:00pm
Deakin EQ Café and Lounge, 70 Kent Street 6:30am to 4:00pm
Deakin EQ Bakehouse, 70 Kent Street 7:00am to 4:00pm
Casey Sushi Island, 15/22 Kingsland Parade 1:00pm to 1:10pm
Casey Supabarn Casey, 15 Kingsland Parade 1:05pm to 1:30pm
Charnwood Woolworths Charnwood, 25-30 Charnwood Place 6:30pm to 7:10pm
Greenway Southern Cross Club Stadium, 7 Pitman Street 8:30pm to 10:00pm
UPDATED Fyshwick Ampol Fuel, Fyshwick 149 Canberra Avenue Fyshwick 1:10pm to 1:30pm
Belconnen Basketball ACT Basketball and Sports Centre, 42 Oatley Court 6:40am to 9:00pm
Dickson Woolworths Dickson 1 Dickson Place 3:00pm to 3:30pm
Melba Café Mame 2/4-6 Melba Circuit 8:50am to 9:15am
Melba IGA Melba 1/4-6 Melba Circuit 8:50am to 9:15am
Phillip Elite Supplements 13 Keltire Street 11:15am to 12:15pm
Phillip Rebel Sport Westfield Woden Keltie Street 11:15am to 12:15pm
Manuka Coles Supermarket Franklin Street and Flinders Way 6:00pm to 6:45pm
Belconnen Xian Restaurant 1/140 Emu Bank 9:15pm to 9:45pm
O'Connor Flatheads Takeaway Macpherson Street and Bluebell Street 12:15pm to 12:30pm
NEW Tuggeranong Southern Cross Basketball Stadium 7 Pitman Street 8:30pm to 9:00pm
NEW Dickson Wooloworths Dickson 1 Dickson Place 3:00pm to 3:30pm
Thursday, 12th of August 2021
Kingston Abode Hotel, 14 Kennedy Street 12:00am to 7:00pm
Belconnen TLE Electrical & Data Supplies, 22-36 Oatley Court 7:30am to 8:15am
Belconnen Coles Express Belconnen (Petrol Station), Lathlain Street and Wignall Place 7:50am to 8:10am
Nicholls Holy Spirit Catholic Primary School (including early childhood learning centre), 26 Kelleway Avenue 8:00am to 3:10pm
Deakin EQ Café and Lounge, 70 Kent Street 6:30am to 10:00am
Deakin EQ Bakehouse, 70 Kent Street 7:00am 10:00am
Gungahlin Big W Gungahlin Gozzard Street 2:40pm to 3:00pm
Gungahlin St George Bank Gungahlin Gozzard Street 2:40pm to 3:10pm
Gungahlin Commonwealth Bank Gungahlin 33 Hibberson Street 3:00pm to 3:20pm
Gungahlin Service Australia 30 Hibberson Street 3:10pm to 3:30pm
Gungahlin Vodafone 18 Hibberson Street 3:20pm to 3:45pm
Gungahlin Reject Shop Gungahlin Village 46 Hibberson Place 3:45pm to 4:10pm
Gungahlin Mr Sushi Gungahlin 4:00pm to 4:15pm
Braddon Beyond Pharmacy 4/18 Lonsdale Street 3:45pm to 4:00pm
Braddon 7-Eleven 20 Mort Street 3:45pm to 4:00pm
Charnwood McDonald's Cnr Charnwood Place and Lhotsky Place 8:00am to 8:45am
Lyneham IGA Lyneham 1 Wattle Place 3:00pm to 3:45pm
Gungahlin Coles Hibberson Street and Gungahlin Place 3:30pm to 4:15pm
Spence Spence Grocer 1 Glassey Place 8:20am to 8:50am
Spence Spence Grocer 1 Glassey Place 3:20pm to 3:50pm
Belconnen Westfield Belconnen Food Court Benjamin Way 10am to 11:45am
Gungahlin Woolworths 30 Hibberson Street 4:30pm 5:05pm
Mawson Mawson Southland Quality Meats 1/93 Mawson Place 1:40pm to 1:55pm
O'Connor Black Mountain School Basketball Courts Cockle Street 11:45am to 1:15pm
NEW Fyshwick Stockade Gym 7 Kembla Street 5:00pm to 6:00pm
NEW Gungahlin Goulden Touch Kedmar, Pop Up Gungahlin Marketplace 9:45am to 10:30am
NEW Route 9 Bus CheckIn CBR BUS456 Dickson Interchange to Watson 3:18pm to 3:32pm
NEW Route 9 Bus CheckIn CBR BUS456 Watson to Dickson Interchange 8:20am to 8:34am
NEW Route 9 Bus CheckIn CBR BUS424 Dickson Interchange to Watson 3:26pm to 3:35pn
NEW Gungahlin Coles Gungahlin Gungahlin Town Centre 3:00pm to 3:45pm
Friday, 13th of August 2021
Amaroo Coles Amaroo Horse Park Drive 11:30am to 1:00pm
Amaroo Liquorland Amaroo Horse Park Drive 12pm to 12:30pm
Weston Creek Woolworths Weston Creek Cooleman Court Shopping Centre Brierly Street 6:20pm to 7:00pm
Weston Creek Aldi Weston Creek Cooleman Court Shopping Centre Brierly Street 6:00pm to 6:30pm
Braddon Crust Pizza 28 Mort Street 5:30pm to 5:45pm
City Coles Civic Canberra Centre 6:55pm to 7:30pm
Belconnen Aldi, Westfield Belconnen – 8:45am to 9:20am
Belconnen Woolworths Westfield Belconnen Benjamin Way 9:05am to 9:45am
Belconnen Coles Westfield Belconnen Benjamin Way 9:35am to 10:00am
Belconnen Post Office Westfield Belconnen Benjamin Way 9:50am to 10:15am
Majura Park Costco 39-41 Mustang Avenue Majura Park – 12:00pm to 1:00pm
Belconnen Woolworths Westfield Belconnen Benjamin Way 1:45pm to 2:10pm
Belconnen Aldi Westfield Belconnen Benjamin Way 2:00pm to 2:25pm
Belconnen Coles Westfield Belconnen Benjamin Way 2:15pm to 2:45pm
Belconnen Elite Supplements Westfield Belconnen Benjamin Way 2:30pm to 2:45pm
O'Connor Kopiku 1/5 Sargood Street 9:45am to 10:15am
O'Connor Capital Chemist 9 Sargood Street 9:35am to 10:00am
Evatt IGA Evatt Heydon Place 11:45am to 8:15pm
Mitchell McDonald's 661 Northbourne Avenue 6:40pm to 7:00pm
Bonner Woolworths 61 Mabo Boulevard 11:15am to 12:00 noon
Casey Supabarn 15 Kingsland Parade 3:00pm to 3:34pm
Saturday, 14th of August 2021
Casey 7-Eleven Casey Petrol Station 10 Kingsland Parade 7:30am to 8:15am
Belconnen Coles Belconnen Westfield 9:20am to 10:00am
Lyneham IGA Lyneham 1 Wattle Place 4:15pm to 5:00pm
Dickson Woolworths Dickson 1 Dickson Place 2:50pm to 3:40pm
Dickson The Source Bulk Foods Dickson Place 2:45pm to 3:10pm
Dickson Woolworths Dickson 1 Dickson Place 11:20am to 11:50am
Bonner Woolworths Bonner 61 Mabo Boulevard 11:15am to 12:00pm
Gungahlin Hungry Jacks Gibberson Street Gundaroo Drive 7:20pm to 7:40pm
Spence Spence Grocer 1 Glassey Place 12:40pm to 1:10pm
Sunday, 15th of August 2021
Gungahlin Coles Gungalin Place 9:30am to 10:00am
Gungahlin Daily Market 137/43 Hibberson Street 10:00am to 10:30am
Spence Spence Grocer 1 Glassey Place 9:30am to 9:50am
Civic Aldi Canberra Centre 9:15am to 10:15am
Civic Acai Brothers Canberra Centre 9:55am to 10:05am
NEW Gungahlin Dominos 3/8 Ernest Cavanagh Street 1:50pm to 2:10pm
Monday, 16th of August 2021
NEW Braddon McDonald's Corner Cooyong and Mort Streets 10:15am to 10:40am
Monitor For Symptoms
If you have been to any of the following locations at the dates and times specified, you should monitor for symptoms.
Sunday, 8th of August 2021
Fyshwick Canberra Outlet Centre 2:00pm to 3:30pm
Aranda Aranda Playing Fields, U14 girls AFL Ainslie Red vs Belconnen Black 9:00am to 11:30am
Monday, 9th of August 2021
City Canberra Centre 148 Bunda Street 10:30am to 12:00pm
Belconnen UCSSC Lake Ginninderra Entire Campus (see above for close contacts area) 10:00am to 1:30pm
Tuesday, 10th of August 2021
Casey Casey Marketplace, 15 Kingsland Parade 3:50pm to 4:20pm
Phillip Woolworths, Westfield Woden, Hindmarsh Dr & Melrose Drives 5:30pm to 6:30pm
Holt Wooloworths Kippax 48 Hardwick Crescent 11:00am to 11:15am
Bruce CIT Bruce Campus (Entire campus - please refer to close contact list above) 35 Vowels Crescent 8:45am to 4:30pm
Belconnen Westfield Belconnen Bus Entrance Benjamin Way 7:45am to 8:45am
Wednesday, 11th of August 2021
Kingston Abode Hotel, 14 Kennedy Street 7:50am to 7:00pm
Kingston Ochre Medical Centre, Level 1, Green Square Centre 62 Jardine Street 4:30pm to 4:40pm
Tuggeranong Bunnings Anketell Street Greenway 10:15am to 10:50am
Bruce CIT Bruce Campus (Entire campus - please refer to close contact list above) 35 Vowels Crescent 12:30pm to 10:30pm
Braddon 7-Eleven 20 Mort Street 5:00pm to 5:15pm
Bruce UC Library Building 8 UC 8:00pm to 9:00pm
Thursday, 12th of August 2021
Kingston Abode Hotel, 14 Kennedy Street 7:50am to 7:00pm
Holt Aldi Kippax 50-60 Hardwick Crescent 1:20pm to 2:00pm
Belconnen Westfield Belconnen Benjamin Way 7:30am to 9:00am
Gungahlin Gungahlin Marketplace 30 Hibberson Street 11:30am to 2:00pm
Braddon Ampol Petrol Station 5 Lonsdale Street 3:00pm to 3:30pm
Friday, 13th of August 2021
Holder FoodWorks, 3/40 Holder Place 5:00pm to 5:10pm
Hawker Hawker Drive in Bottle Shop Belconnen Way and Springvale Drive 4:45pm to 5:00pm
Weston Creek Woolworths Weston Creek Cooleman Court Shopping Centre Brierly Street 6:20pm to 7:00pm
Belconnen Westfield Belconnen Benjamin Way 8:45am to 10:15am
Belconnen Westfield Belconnen Benjamin Way 1:30pm to 2:50pm
Lyneham IGA Lyneham 1 Wattle Place 11:00am to 11:45am
Saturday, 14th of August 2021
Braddon First Choice Liquor 48 Mort Street Braddon 7:45pm to 8:05pm
O'Connor Capital Chemist 9 Sargood Street 7:55pm to 8:10pm
Sunday, 15th of August 2021
Manuka Coles Supermarket Manuka Franklin Street and Flinders Way 11:15am to 12:00pm
O'Connor IGA O'Connor 3 Sargood Street 5:30pm to 6:00pm
Belconnen Bunnings 15 Lathlain Street 5:20pm to 5:45pm
