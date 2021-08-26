ACT authorities meeting to consider future COVID restrictions

The Chief Minister has warned Canberrans that Spring will look very different in the Nation's Capital this year.

He, along with cabinet minister are meeting with the Chief Health Officer on Thursday afternoon to consider what restrictions might be in place across the ACT over the next few months.

Andrew Barr said the settings would not be returning to those that were in place prior to the introduction to the lockdown as the ACT tries to manage the ongoing threat of the virus within the Territory and from New South Wales.

"As much as I would like to give absolute certainty on particular dates, we simply can't, we don't know what's going to transpire."

"All we can do is plan and prepare and reduce risk and that's exactly what we're focused on."

On Wednesday, Andrew Barr revealed the ACT's lockdown would not be ending before the current September 2 end date but whether that gets extended again is yet to be decided.

The decisions made during Thursday's meeting of health officials and cabinet are expected to be revealed on Friday.

It comes as the ACT recorded 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

In some good news, all were linked to previous infections while just one was out in the community while infectious but they are considered a low risk.

Two more people with the virus are now being treated in hospital, it brings the total number in care to nine, on is in critical condition.

The lockdown in regional New South Wales was also extended on Thursday, it's now due to run until Saturday 10 September.

Listen to the latest news below: