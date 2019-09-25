Acre Eatery Has Transformed Into A Gorgeous Country Restaurant Straight Out Of A Catalogue

Camperdown’s stunning farm-to-table restaurant Acre Eatery is once again transforming its grounds, this time redesigning their menu and the restaurant’s interior to create a country house retreat in celebration of spring!

Launching this September and running until December 1st, Acre in Spring will offer a menu of wholesome and honest food created by French-born Head Chef Ludo Gendre, who has sought to take us on a journey through the Australian and provincial French countryside.

Acre in Spring focuses on locally farmed, ethical and seasonal ingredients, with the restaurant’s dining room, garden terrace and lawn area all offering up country-style breakfast, lunch and dinner, Wednesday to Sunday!

We’re talking everything from classic nduja and cheddar toasties with free range fried hen eggs, and a Farmhouse breakfast tray featuring house-smoked ham, sliced cheddar, piccalilli, coconut yoghurt pot, damper roll and fresh orange juice, to slow-cooked pasture-raised Porchetta with early-harvest honeyed carrots and French peas.

And of course my personal favourite feature of Acre is back: the desserts trolley.

This time, the trolley will be stocked with country-style cakes and sweet treats, such as the magnificent five-layer, cherry and double cream trifle, Chocolate and salted caramel tart, limoncello and strawberry bombe Alaska.

YUM!

It’s like we’re eating in a cute little country town from a story book!

The activation comes after the eatery’s wildly successful Italian takeover during winter.

As with the Italian takeover, Acre in Spring won’t just offer a new all-day menu, but artisan tasting experiences with wine pairings, culinary events and 90-minute cooking masterclasses!

Amongst the many upcoming classes include Sausage Roll Making, Gingerbeer Making and Sourdough Damper Making.

Dining events include the Long Table Spring Lunch, the Country Cake-Baking Competition and the 100 Pie Day!

Check out all the masterclasses, dining events and the entire Acre in Spring menu here!

Acre Eatery is located at 31A Mallett St, Camperdown.

