According To Experts Yogurt Is The New Super Food You Need For Your Pooch

Even though we all know it is a big no-no, we think almost all of us pet owners are occasionally guilty of sneaking a lil treat to our beloved fur babies under the table.

New research from Chobani shows that 89 percent of Australian dog owners currently incorporate human food into their pet’s diet but almost all of us are overlooking one tiny supermarket staple that can have fantastic long-term health benefits for our furry friends.

Apparently it's just plain, simple, Greek yogurt.

According to Bondi Vet’s Dr Kate Adams, it’s clear that although we want our pets to have a diet that’s as nutritious as our own, we aren’t always aware of which human foods are actually beneficial (or harmful) to our pooches.

“Adding a small amount of yogurt to your dog’s diet is a great way to boost their intake of protein, calcium and good bacteria,” said Dr Adams.

You might be wondering, is all yogurt ok for your four-legged friends?

Well, while Dr Adams does encourage owners to pick Chobani Plain 0.5% Fat Yogurt for optimal benefits, but some yogurts do contain xylitol gum, which may be toxic to certain breeds of dogs.

SO, be sure you check the label before feeding your fur-bubs people!

But, because dogs are omnivorous (just like us), it’s super beneficial to incorporate a range of healthy alternatives in their diets like veggies, fruit, meat and even quality yogurt!

You can either opt to mix yogurt in with regular old dry food or for dog lovers wanting to go the extra mile, you can bake some into homemade doggy biscuits for a nutritious treat.

The possibilities are endless! Who knew?

