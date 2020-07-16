Abbie Reveals Why Producers Cut Her Reaction To Ciarran's Date With Jess

Bachelor in Paradise kicked off this week with a bang!

Already we’ve seen love triangles emerge, way too much sexist bullying, and some real connections forming.

Unfortunately, last night, one of the show’s most entertaining contestants, Abbie Chatfield, didn’t receive a rose and was sent home.

This morning, the Hit Network’s Fifi, Fev & Byron caught up with Abbie for an extended conversation about what really happened on the show and whether we’ll see her on our screens again.

Take a listen!



