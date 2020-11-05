Abbie Chatfield Reveals How That “I’m A Gemini” Scene Was Edited On The Bachelor

Whether you’re a Bachelor fan or not, in the lead up to Matt Agnew’s season last year, it was impossible to avoid a very specific promo which was played every five minutes on Network 10 (and online).

We’re of course, referring to the scene in which Matt meets Abbie Chatfield and tells her he is an Astrophysicist, only for her to respond “okay, I”m a Gemini.”

The scene resulted in Abbie’s first taste of online trolling, with the worst yet to come as she later became the season’s official ‘villain’.

Last night, Abbie appeared on ABC’s new series Reputation Rehab, a show which aims to uncover the true person behind a ‘bad reputation’ and offer a second chance to tell their story.

During the emotional interview, Abbie set the record straight for what actually happened when she first met Matt on the Bachelor red carpet.

“My sister is to blame, to be fair, because she was, like, ‘Listen, if you have nothing to say, ask him what his star sign is,’” she began.

“I walk up to Matt, we were talking for a bit, and then when he said he was an Astrophysicist, I was like ‘and now’s my chance.’

“I looked around to the crew and I was like ‘I know this isn’t the same thing’ and then I said ‘what’s your star sign?’

“He said, ‘I’m a Leo’ and then I said “okay, I’m a Gemini’ and then I said “as long as you’re not a Capricorn’ and then he was like “hahahaha.”

Speaking of the unfavourable edit this encounter received, Abbie said, “It’s fine, it like a funny thing. It’s not the worst thing in the world, but yeah, it was edited really well.”

What was not fine or funny, was the disturbing abuse she received throughout the rest of the show and afterwards after being edited as the show’s villain.

Abbie played a very disturbing voicemail death threat she had received from one man, before telling the show’s hosts, Zoe Norton Lodge and Kirsten Drysdale, the dangerous impact the trolling had on her mental health.

“By the weekend before the finale, I was very suicidal… The trolling was very bad and I knew what was going to happen, obviously, on the Thursday [finale], and I was like ‘this is going to get worse’."

Despite receiving help from the show’s psychologist, Abbie said it wasn’t enough.

“Talking to a psychologist will help you for the time you're on the phone, and then you get off the phone, and you've had a hundred more DMs saying you should kill yourself.”

Thankfully, Abbie has since built her own narrative and fanbase through social media and is now in a much healthier headspace.

You can watch her episode of Reputation Rehab here.

If you are concerned about your own emotional wellbeing, are experiencing a personal crisis or are concerned about someone else, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or at www.lifeline.org.au

