Abbie Chatfield Reveals Filming For Bachie In Paradise Wrapped Up Before COVID Hit

This morning on the Hit Network we spoke to Abbie Chatfield who was starring in the newest season of Bachelor in Paradise until we assumed COVID-19 put it to a halt!

Speaking to her this morning it seems that the show actually wrapped filming before restrictions were put in place. 

Does this mean it'll be on our screens soon?

