Abbie Chatfield Unpacks Her Edit On ‘The Bachelor’ Compared To The Boys On ‘The Bachelorette’

Abbie Chatfield may have become the fan favourite during this year’s season of ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ before ultimately winning the show, but she was definitely not always this loved by the public.

We all remember the backlash Abbie experienced during The Bachelor when the show’s fans and media outlets labelled her as a villain, often using derogatory terms. The reality TV star received a flood of hateful messages online and even death threats.

But Abbie’s behaviour on the show was no different to the actions of plenty of men appearing on Angie Kent’s season of The Bachelorette which followed.

This International Women’s Day, we spoke to Abbie about her experience with the inequality associated with reality TV in Australia.

Take a listen:

