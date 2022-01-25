Abbie Chatfield Reacts To Trolls Attacking Her New Radio Gig

"Take it up with the boss"

Article heading image for Abbie Chatfield Reacts To Trolls Attacking Her New Radio Gig

Podcast host Abbie Chatfield has made the leap into radio with the late show 'Hot Nights With Abbie' and it seems she's already receiving backlash... 

Abbie joined the Hit Network and responded to the comments surrounding the "unfair" way a reality star has so easily landed such a sought-after radio gig.

Take a listen to her response...

18 hours ago

Abbie Chatfield
Hot Nights with Abbie Chatfield
Internet Trolls
