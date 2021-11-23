Aaron Carter Welcomes First Child With A Very Hollywood Name!

He's the little brother of Backstreet Boy Nick Carter and a teen pop star in his own right and now Aaron Carter is a Dad!

The singer welcomed his son with his fiancé after 13 hours of labour via emergency c-section, posting a pic to his Instagram of him cutting his son's umbilical cord.

So as for his rock star name? Prince!

Aaron Carter - Instagram

Aaron said is his post, "Emergency C Section after 13 hours of labor but my fiancé is in great health thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here. Prince is precious I love you son. Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone. This is me cutting his umbilical cord my precious family #TheCarters @missmelaniemartin I’m so proud of you hunny you did it I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god."

Congrats to the new parents!

