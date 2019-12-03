Get In Quick, Zooper Dooper Spritz's Now Exists For A Limited Time Only

This Friday, the Lion Arts Factory is holding a Summer Spritz Festival, and we’ve just heard that the spritz menu includes a Zooper Dooper variety.

According to the venue, not only will there will be multiple Zooper Dooper Spritz flavours to choose from but there will spritz JUGS available too!

For a price of $10 guests will gain entry to the festival, with their ticket permitting them to a free spritz of their choice on arrival.

Accompanying the spritzy beverages are some of the best streets eats around, with Gang Gang serving up some quality eats while you kick on with some of your favourite summer-inspired beats from the best local DJ’s!

So, what are you waiting for? Get the crew together for this once in a lifetime opportunity to taste the cheeky deliciousness of your childhood with a nip of naughty adult juice.

