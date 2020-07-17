A Woman Built A Stairlift So Her Elderly Dogs Could Come Upstairs

A woman in Texas has built a special stairlift so her elderly dogs can get up and down her stairs.

Owner Sonya has four pugs who are aged between 13 and four years old. And some of them aren't as light on their feet as they used to be. Her dogs are obviously very important family members, so naturally she needed to find a way to get them upstairs!

"I noticed Bodhi was walking strange after we adopted him and found out he had a torn ACL. The surgery was going to cost around $3,000 and we didn't know if he would do well under anaesthesia," she told the Daily Mail.

"It only really bothered him when he was walking up and down the stairs - I've worked with geriatrics in the past and I have geriatric dogs so I thought there had to be some way to make it easier for them to get upstairs.

"At work, I've seen how helpful stairlifts are to people so I was surprised there wasn't anything similar for dogs with all the different products that are available for pets nowadays." So she decided the only solution was to build her own stairlift!

Check it out here:

