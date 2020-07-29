A Two Second Clip in a Bachie Trailer May Confirm An Unexpected Couple

Bachelor in Paradise may have given us a massive clue about one of the final couples in paradise, and it's pretty unexpected

Over the past couple of weeks, Bachelor in Paradise has served up enough drama to last us for the year (but we will still take some dramatic antics from The Bachelor & The Bachelorette thank you very much), but while we have been bickering about 'bro code' and 'friendship roses', we have missed something that could be a massive hint as to who makes a commitment to each other.

It lies in this screen cap:

Blink and you would miss it in the trailer, but there is definitely an exchange of rings between two people who have committed to each other even after the free cocktails run out in paradise.

We have gone to bizarre lengths to uncover who this couple is:

Want more Bachelor goss? Catch up here:



Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.