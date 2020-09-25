A Two-Foot-Long Hotdog Is Here To Challenge Your Stomach

Plus, 500g of chippies!

Forget that summer bod, this mammoth hotdog is now available in Adelaide & we reckon we can finish it.

The legends at the Seacliff Beach Hotel have decided to up the ante on their usual serving with this ginormous two-foot-long hotdog.

Did we mention it comes with its own 500g worth of chippies as aside? 

This super-sized meal will be running until the end of September and it includes 6 Kranskys, American cheese, bacon, sauerkraut, pickle, onion, hot English mustard & and yes the 500g of chips!

We suggest you come hungry, this is a legit feast.

