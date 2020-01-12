A Truck Loaded With Beer Has Crashed On The M7 Motorway

Investigations are currently underway after a heavy vehicle rollover has closed the M7 northbound at Cecil Hills this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Motorway, between Elizabeth Drive and Cowpasture Road, at about 2.30am, after a semi-trailer, loaded with beer, crashed and rolled.

The driver suffered a head injury and has been taken to Liverpool Hospital for treatment and mandatory testing.

One of two northbound lanes is now open, with lane two remaining closed.

Motorists already in the area and travelling towards the city are being diverted onto Cowpasture Road.

The Transport Management Centre advises that motorists should allow extra time and expect delays.

Emergency services and motorway crews are working to clear the scene; however, due to the nature of the crash, delays are expected for some time.

All southbound lanes are open, but there is a reduced speed limit of 40km/h in place.

