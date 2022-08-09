A Triple Olympian Has Been Unmasked On The Masked Singer Australia!

Another night, another stunning line-up of celebs on The Masked Singer, and we were given an unmasking featuring a triple Olympian!

Despite their rendition of Tones and I’s Cloudy Day going swimmingly, the Caterpillar was no match for Rooster’s cocky take on 24K Magic by Bruno Mars.

Guided by the clues, Mel B thought Caterpillar was the infamous Schapelle Corby, Abbie Chatfield was set on The Project panelist Carrie Bickmore and Dave and Chrissie were convinced it was Australian athletes Sally Pearson or Emily Seebohm.

However, they were very wrong! Commonwealth Games and triple Olympian Lisa Curry was unveiled!

Hidden beneath a magnificent Caterpillar costume, the triple Olympian, best-selling author and highly popular television and radio personality proved she could run laps around the stage as well as in the pool.

After her unmasking, Lisa said, "Caterpillars can’t sing, but we do turn into beautiful butterflies. And that I can do. Well at my age, I’ll probably turn into a moth!"

But, there's still more celebs to unmask! Are you any closer to guessing who's behind Popcorn, Tiger, Rooster and Snapdragon?

The Masked Singer Australia returns tonight at 7:30pm!

