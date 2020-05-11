A Trip To Cotters Market Is Back On Your To-Do List From This Weekend

It’s been a long time between Sunday morning coffee strolls down Flinders Street with the aroma of caramel popcorn teasing your nostrils.

But now those iconic sun kissed Sunday mornings are back, with Cotters Market returning this weekend!

The family favourite event made the announcement on Facebook yesterday which was mirrored with lots of happy locals looking forward to their fulfilling their usual weekend routine.

It won’t be exactly as you remember though, with social distancing still expected to be practiced while you’re shopping.

“We, of course, encourage safe social distancing and hygiene practices as we continue to battle COVID-19,” Cotters Market explained on Facebook.



“We're so excited to be able to support local businesses and get their wonderful products back to you.”

