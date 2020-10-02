A Tassie Mum Has Gone Viral On Social Media For Using Her Ooshies As Fishing Lures!

This morning on the show, Jimmy & Nath spoke to Tassie mum, Lucy Millwood, who has gone viral for using her Ooshies as fishing lures!

In the hack of all hacks, Lucy has well & truly stunned us all with her method.

Lucy shared a photo of her Ooshie fishing lures to Facebook with the caption, "I've turned out Ooshies into something useful." And boooy, has she!

She shared with the guys just how she turned her Ooshies into fishing lures and wow, this is pure art.

Missed the chat? Here's how local mum, Lucy, turned her Ooshies into fishing lures: