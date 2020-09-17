A Sydney Woman In Her 20s Won The Entire $60 Million Jackpot!

An Inner-city Sydney woman has done what none of us could: woken up $60 MILLION RICHER!

The women aged in her 20s was the only division one winning entry in last night’s Powerball draw 1270.

The lucky numbers which took out the top prize were 4, 11, 19, 28, 3, 5, 7, with the Powerball number 6.

If this wasn’t incredible enough, ON TOP of winning the major prize, the woman’s PowerHit entry also won division two 19 times, boosting her total prize to $60,683,656.95.

W H A T?!

Naturally, the lucky woman did not answer her phone when officials repeatedly called this morning, however, when she eventually did take the call, the overnight multi-millionaire burst into tears.

“Are you joking?” she asked The Lott.

“Are you sure about this? Oh my god, this is insane. Thank you!

“I’m trying to compose myself. I feel like this has to be some kind of joke. It’s my husband who usually buys the tickets. There’s no way he’s going to believe me. This is amazing!”

Asked about how she’ll spend the money, the woman (who purchased her ticket online at thelott.com) claimed “I’ve never thought about what I’d do with $60 million!” - As if! How?! I think about this constantly.

“We will be able to pay off all our debts, help our parents out and all our siblings.

“We will be able to buy a house!

“Hopefully, when we can travel again, we will be able to take our whole family somewhere overseas. This is very overwhelming. I’m shaking like a leaf! This is crazy!”

Congratulations to this Sydneysider!

It looks like her year has taken a wonderful turn!

