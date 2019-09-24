A Sydney Pub Is Hosting A Massive ‘Doggy Day’ With Free Vet Checks & Pet Photoshoots

This Sunday, Paddo Inn is hosting its very first ‘Doggy Day’, an event promising to treat our fur babies to a true pamper session, while we sip some bevies and take pics.



If you head down with your dog to the Paddington pub this Sunday, September 29th, you’ll find a pup-only menu of meatballs and biscuits, personalised accessories by Porters 4 Pets, pet photoshoots by GoBarkly and free medical checks on offer by Vets on Crown!

The first 30 dogs to arrive will also receive a complimentary gift bag from Healthy Everyday Pets.

Meanwhile, humans can enjoys a special brunch menu with bottomless Bloody Marys and Mimosas for two hours, for $35.

And if you don’t have a dog, there is no rule stopping you from heading down there and patting other people’s tbh…

