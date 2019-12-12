A Sydney Man In His 20s Just Won The Lotto & Became A Millionaire

A Cabramatta man in his 20s received THE DREAM phone call on his commute to work this morning.

The man was notified by the Lott that he was last night’s sole division one Lotto winner, taking out the total prize of $1 million!

According to The Lott, the man was skeptical at first, but after checking his ticket online, disbelief quickly turned to celebration.

“Awesome!” he reacted.

“I still can’t quite believe it, but I can see it on my ticket.

“I guess you can say I’m a millionaire now! That will take some getting used to. I’ve won smaller prizes before but never anything past three digits.

“I don’t think I’ll be able to focus at work today… or for the next few weeks.”

The new millionaire only began playing the Monday & Wednesday Lotto a month ago and purchased his winning ticket online.

“I just thought I’d take a chance and that you’ve got to be in it to win it,” he said.

“It’s all still sinking in. I might not believe it’s really true until I see it in my bank account.

“But the first thing I will do is pay off my student debt. After that, who knows! It really will make for a stress-free 2020.”

