A Sydney Dads Outrageous Plans After Winning Australia's Second Biggest Lottery

A Sydney father was unable to contain his shock after being told he'd be taking home more than $96 million in Australia's second-biggest individual lottery win in history.
The man, who has been identified as a professional office worker from Chatswood, was told of his instant multi-millionaire status after winning the Jackpot Prize in today's Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw.
The man said he is completely shocked by the news but admits that he can't wait to spend the cash, first on his family like the good father he is then second on himself with something outrageous.
Much to no one's surprise, this father is also pretty keen to can his nine to five job as soon as possible.
"My endless lunch break starts now," he concluded.
What a life!
