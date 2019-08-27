A Sydney Dads Outrageous Plans After Winning Australia's Second Biggest Lottery

The man said he is completely shocked by the news but admits that he can't wait to spend the cash, first on his family like the good father he is then second on himself with something outrageous.

"I’ve always wanted to travel, so maybe I’ll work my way around the world," he said.

Much to no one's surprise, this father is also pretty keen to can his nine to five job as soon as possible.

"My endless lunch break starts now," he concluded.

What a life!

