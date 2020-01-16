A Swimmer Has Been Attacked By A Shark In Wollongong
A man in his 60s has been airlifted.
NSW Ambulance has reported a shark attack at Windang Beach in Wollongong this morning.
Just after 8am, paramedics arrived to treat a man aged in his 60s who had sustained a significant bite to his foot, going right through the bone causing severe ligament damage.
After paramedics controlled the bleeding, the man was airlifted to Shoalhaven Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
