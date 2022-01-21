A Survey Has Found This Child In The Family Benefits The Least From Lottery Wins

A recent survey from The Lottery Office has revealed the order in which children are born may have an impact on how parents split their lotto cash!

The survey asked participants which of their children they would give the most money to if they won the lottery, with only 21.57% of respondents choosing their middle child.

The survey also revealed:

Almost a third of Australians (31.37%) would rather spend an entire lottery win within their lifetime than leave a hefty inheritance for their loved ones.

61.76% of respondents believed spoiling children will negatively impact their growth and attitudes towards hard work.

When it comes to what lotto winners are spending their winnings on, a different survey last year spoke to winners of lotteries in Australia back in 2020 and asked them what they'e done with it!

59% chose to invest their money

57% used the money to pay off their mortgage or buy a house

52% shared their winnings with family and friends

27% donated cash to their favourite charity

What's the most you've won on a lotto ticket? Let us know on our Facebook page!

