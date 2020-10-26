A Super Rare And Spooky Lunar Event Is Happening This Halloween

This year's Halloween will be one of the spookiest days we have experienced since the 1940s, and it all revolves around the moon.

A full moon falling on Halloween is spooky, but a rare blue moon lighting up the skies on Halloween, is even spookier. A blue moon is the event when two full moons occur in the one calendar month, this only happens every 2-3 years.

This year on October 31, the second full moon for the month of October will rise, which hasn't occured on this date since 2001. However, making this lunar cycle even rarer, the phenomenon will be seen from all time zones across the world, which hasn't happened since 1944.

A blue moon won't occur on Halloween until 2039, and it won't be visible worldwide as this year's event will be.

In summary, there's a spooky moon, so stay away from anyone you suspect could be a werewolf.

Not afraid of Halloween? You will be after you find out some creepy events that have happened on October 31:

Want more entertainment news? Catch up here:





Download the Hit app on iTunes or Google Play and stay up to date on all things Hit Network