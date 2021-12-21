A study, released by Innsbruch University in Austria , has revealed that there could be a more sinister reason behind this drink of choice and be warned, it’s a bitter pill to swallow.

We're on holidays, and we all know what that means...it's G&T time people!

According to the study, there is a strong link between your love of all things bitter, such as Gin, coffee and dark chocolate, and your likelihood of having psychopathic tendencies.

YIKES.

Apparently, your taste buds can reveal personality traits, so if you are a regular consumer of bitter things, you're more likely to exhibit signs like narcissism, aggression and sadist inclinations.

But before you get bitter with us, there is some good news.

Psychopathic personality traits, while often prone to being vain, selfish and lacking empathy are also a sign of intelligence, strong leadership skills and assertiveness.

Though there is still no word on why people with these traits have a flair for the bitter flavour, they suggest they may experience a kind of ‘thrill.’

Either way, I'm willing to risk it. Good luck everyone else!

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!