A steak is a steak… but why?

Angus & Co. has made its debut on the Shepparton food scene, complete with flaring grill sizzle and the kind of cooking smells that bump your mouth watering up to gush.

It’s the perfect spot for steakhouse standouts and familiar favourites. As we browsed their menu, we spotted the kinds of dishes that have become most people’s ol’ faithful; the meals you order without having to think.

But they actually did get us thinking… what do we really know about these ride-or-die dishes? We know they’re delicious, we know they make us feel good in our digestive tract but can you take that knowledge a lil’ depeer?

Let’s see just how well you know some Angus & Co. classics.

Porterhouse steak got its name from…

a) first being offered in American pubs serving porter.

b) its popularity amongst Irish sailors on shore leave.

c) looking like a bag that an English porter might carry.

Souvlaki is derived from a medieval Greek word meaning…



a) skewer.

b) meat pieces.

c) cooked meat

The largest number of Angus beef cows can be found in…

a) Brazil

b) Australia

c) Scotland

Fish & chips is…

a) a timeless culinary classic we should all treasure.

b) the name of Billie Eilish’s new James Bond theme song.

c) Kim Kardashian’s new skincare go-to.

So, how’s your knowledge base? You’re on to a winner if you guessed ‘a’ for these answers.

‘A’ is also for Angus & Co., where you can celebrate your quiz-cleverness or comfort your quiz-ignorance with a bang-up, delicious meal in relaxed atmosphere. Browse their menu here, then head in for traditional meals with a modern twist. Chomping at the bit? Then you better make your reservation here.