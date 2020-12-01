A Stan Original Film About The Port Arthur Massacre Is Officially In Production

Streaming giants Stan have just announced the production of new movie NITRAM, which is currently in production in Geelong, Victoria and due for release in 2021.

The Stan original film is based around the events which took place prior to Australia's most horrific mass murder, the Port Arthur Massacre back in 1996.

Incase you haven't yet managed to unscramble the code, NITRAM is Martin spelt backwards, which refers to mass murder Martin Bryant who will be the main subject of the upcoming film.

The movie comes from award-winning director Justin Kurzel and writer Shaun Grant (Snowtown & True History of the Kelly Gang) and is said to follow the events leading up to the Port Arthur massacre which saw 35 people killed and 23 others injured.

The impressive cast includes Judy Davis (The Dress Maker), Essie Davis (The History of the Kelly Gang), Anthony LaPaglia (Without a Trace) and stars Caleb Landry Jones (X-Men: First Class) as murderer Martin Bryant.

The film is expected to dive deep into the hours before the massacre to allow viewers a deeper understanding of the events leading up the killings and why it happened.

Produced by Nick Batzias and Virginia Whitwell at GoodThing Productions, the film is expected to premiere at the Melbourne International Film Festival in 2021 and will premiere on streaming service Stan around the same time.

Stan Chief Content Officer Nick Forward says the project has been left in very capable hands and will be handled with the utmost dignity.

“Stan is pleased to again collaborate with Justin Kurzel and Shaun Grant and we have complete faith in the NITRAM team’s creative vision and ability to handle the film’s subject matter with sensitivity and respect.” - Nick Forward

Catch up on the latest in Hit Entertainment news below...

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.