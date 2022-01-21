A Spider-Man Fan Just Paid Almost $5 Million For This Rare Comic Page!

A Spider-Man fan has gone above and beyond to secure a piece of the comic for almost $5 million!

Obviously, Spider-Man is having a moment right now, especially since the release of Marvel's new fiim, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has absolutely smashed box office records and has already surpassed Titanic on the U.S. Box Office Top 10!

The buyer ended up paying for page 25 of Marvel Comics' Secret Wars No.8.

Why is it so expensive? Well, it explains the origin of Spider-Man's symbiote suit.

Marvel Super-Heroes Secret Wars issue 8, page 25 (1984). Image: Heritage Auctions Marvel Super-Heroes Secret Wars

The black suit then lead to being Venom, which explains the importance of this issue.

The artwork, by American comic artist Mike Zeck, originally started the bidding at around $459,000 AUD on the first day of the auction.

But that's not the first time Spider-Man comics have done well, with one back in September 2021 bringing in $5 million AUD.

Now, that's a dedicated (and very rich) fan!

Harry Styles Is Joining Marvel As Thanos' Sexy Brother!

Want more goss? Check out the latest from Hit Entertainment here:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one place!