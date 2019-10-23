A Sophisticated New Doughnut & Coffee Bar Is Arriving In Mermaid Beach

It's time for a new love affair; something hot, sweet, and impossible to regret.

You don't have to look far... The Doughnut Affair arrives in Mermaid Beach this weekend to take your love of all-things sweet to dizzying new heights.

These aren't your regular doughnuts. The opening menu will feature flavours including Aperol spritz, Malibu-laced pina-colada, champagne, dark chocolate and espresso, and other innovative creations - including savoury and breakfast doughnuts - by pastry chef Graciela Jonen (ex OTTO Brisbane, Sofitel Gold Coast and Palazzo Versace Gold Coast).

Founder and 'chief doughnut dealer' Kurt Lehndorf said that The Doughnut Affair will "push the boundaries of what a doughnut can be".

“Our doughnuts are crafted with an art-like finesse – we want the ‘experience’ to start as soon as customers lay eyes on them... They sure are a visual treat, but we’ve worked hard on these doughnuts for months and have perfected each element from the ground up to ensure they taste just as good as they look, if not better!”

Their doughnuts are some serious eye candy...

And while kids are sure to love the doughnut creations, Lehndorf's aim was to create "a sweets haven for the young at heart".

"If you're going to treat yourself - do it well!"

The Doughnut Affair will also be the first location in QLD to use Melbourne's esteemed Code Black Coffee.

Located at 2375 GC Hwy, Mermaid Beach (alongside Poke Poke and Fufu), The Doughnut Affair will open to the public this Saturday 26th October.

Store opening hours will be:

Monday - Wednesday 7:00 am to 4:00 pm

Thursday 7:00 am to 8:00 pm

Friday - Sunday 7:00 am to 9:00 pm

Check them out on Instagram or like them on Facebook to find out more.

