A Slew Of Sweeping Changes To SA’s Covid Rules Sees Isolation Times Halved

In a raft of new changes, South Australia's contentious close contact rules have been ditched, releasing tens of thousands of people from isolation.

Premier Peter Malinauskas revealed on Friday afternoon, a series of “significant” decisions easing Covid restrictions, with close contact isolation time decreased by half.

In addition to the reduced days required to isolate, further changes also include the definition of a close contact.

A close contact from 12:01am Saturday be considered someone who has spent four hours of unmasked, face-to-face time with a positive Covid case, compared to the previous time frame of 15 minutes.

“I’m happy for thousands, in fact the tens of thousands of South Australians who will be the beneficiary of these rule changes,” the Premier said.

“But the simple fact is these rule changes will make it easier for the families of South Australians and that is a good thing.”

Mr Malinauskas said the changes would bring South Australia into line with the rest of the nation.

“You’ve got to remember that in recent history, they’ve been somewhere between 80 to 100,000. People who find themselves in quarantine, that’s a big number,” he said.

“That’s a huge impact on the economy. Not just for employers but a big impact on families as well."

“And if we’re able to relax restrictions in a way that doesn’t compromise the health system, or people’s own health, that’s a good thing. And that’s worthy of acknowledgment and celebration,” he said.

In further changes, mask mandates are likely to be lifted by April 14.

“Barring a new variant or a big change we are working towards removing mask mandates by April 14, the day before Good Friday,” Mr Malinauskas said.

Masks will still be required however, in certain high risk settings like aged care environments.

