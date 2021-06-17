A Sleepy Tasmanian Town Mourns Brisbane Mother Who Made A Fatal Tree Change
Accused murderer of Queensland mother Gabbie Marshall fronted court on Thursday charged over the fatal stabbing on June 15.
Ulverstone man Colin William Drake was arrested on Wednesday evening at a house 200 metres down the road from where the assault took place.
Police were alerted to the incident by a friend of Gabbie's who called triple zero around 3am on Tuesday reporting a man 'prowling' in the house.
When Police arrived, Ms Marshall was found deceased in a room with several wounds consistent with a stabbing.
The 23-year-old had moved to the Apple Isle from Brisbane only three weeks ago. She had been living with a female friend and her young children in the small coastal town on the Bass Strait.
