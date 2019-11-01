A Severe Weather Warning Has Been Issued For Victoria

Heads up Victoria, some pretty nasty weather is heading your way!

There have been severe weather warnings issued by the Bureau of Meteorology this morning with strong winds and heavy rain expected for the region.

With heavy rainfall totals of 15 to 30mm over 24 hours expected across Eastern Victoria tomorrow, there is high probability of flash flooding.

Along with heavy rainfall, damaging winds are also expected averaging 60 to 70km/h with some winds peaking at 100km/h throughout the most elevated parts of Eastern Victoria.

Affected areas include Bendigo, Shepparton, Seymour, Ballarat, Geelong, Melbourne, Wodonga, Wangaratta, Traralgon and Bairnsdale.

The State Emergency Service is encouraging locals of the affected areas to park their cars safely undercover and to tie down any loose items in the back yard.

Severe weather preparation is as follows:

Move your vehicles under cover and away from trees

Secure or put away any loose items laying around the house, yard and balcony

Keep away from fallen power lines

Do not walk, ride or drive through flood waters

Keep clear of storm drains

Be aware that in fire affected areas, rainfall run-off into waterways may contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks

Be aware that in fire affected areas, heavy rain increases the potential for landslides and debris across roads.

Keep your eyes peeled for further updates and severe weather warnings at 5PM AEDT this afternoon.