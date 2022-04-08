A Sequel To Netflix's Most Controversial Film Is Coming Later This Month

Look, we’d be lying if we said Netflix’s 365 Days was good, but it definitely filled a Fifty Shades-sized void in our lives.

The film, which came out in 2020 and currently holds 0% on Rotten Tomatoes (which is a much harder feat than you’d think), followed a woman who got kidnapped and was subsequently forced to spend 365 days with her captor, as he believed that was ample time for her to fall in love with him.

Honestly, how did this film get such high viewership?!

As if that wasn’t baffling enough, the film was immediately greenlit to receive TWO SEQUELS, with 365 Days: This Day planned to hit Netflix by the end of the month.

The final part of the trilogy is said to have been filmed concurrently with This Day, so chances are we won’t have to wait much longer to round out the depravity.

‘365 Days: This Day’ will be streaming on Netflix from April 27th.

