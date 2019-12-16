A Second Trailer For ‘You’ Season 2 Is Here & Joe Is Being A Big Ol’ Creep Again

Penn Badgley freaked us all out last year with his creepy portrayal of Joe Goldberg in the TV adaptation of Caroline Kepnes’ book, YOU, and he’s about to come back again for season 2.

This time, Joe has moved to L.A. and changed his name to Will, but he’s still up to his same obsessive, creepy, murderous ways.

The big difference? It looks like this time, Joe/Will will find out what it feels like to be stalked with the return of his ex, Candace, who is out for revenge!

Take a look:

The description from Netflix says: “Meet Will Bettelheim. He’s not your regular Joe. He’s new to LA and has sworn off love. But love, like murder, has a way of tracking you down.”

YOU Season 2 will drop on Netflix this December 26!

