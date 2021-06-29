A Second Townsville Holiday Maker Tests Positive to Delta Strain

The school-aged brother of a 19-year-old unvaccinated Covid ward receptionist has also tested positive to the Delta strain.

The hospital worker travelled with her family to Townsville and Magnetic Island after she developed covid-19 symptoms.

Queensland Health are now investigating why the 19-year-old was unvaccinated and working with covid-positive patients.

It's prompted Queensland's snap covid lockdown which is effect until 6 pm Friday.

Senator Matt Canavan told Nine it's a very unfortunate situation.

“We can’t legislate against stupidity unfortunately people are going to act in these sort of ways.”

The lockdown impacts Townsville, Brisbane, Magnetic Island, Palm Island, Gold Coast, all of south east Queensland.



You are required to stay at home unless you're buying essential groceries or medication, carrying out essential work or study, exercising, or receiving and producing healthcare and support, masks are also required in public at all times.

