A Royal Goodbye: Recapping Her Majesty's State Funeral

The 2,000 guests inside Westminster Abbey, and millions around the world have said their final goodbyes to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

In the service which lasted two hours from the entering procession to the final procession to the Royal Hearse after the funeral, Her Majesty was given a royal farewell which will be remembered forever..

The Queen's coffin, draped in the Royal Standard, was carried on the state funeral gun carriage from Westminster Hall to the Abbey, towed by 142 sailors from the Royal Navy just after 10.30am London time.

In the procession included King Charles III and his siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

The service inside the Abbey began shortly after 11am and was led by the dean of Westminster, Dr David Hoyle, who also pronounced the blessing.

Others involved in delivering the service included Prime Minister Liz Truss and the secretary general of the Commonwealth, Baroness Scotland, who read the Lessons; the Archbishop of York, the Cardinal Archbishop of Westminster, the moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland and the Free Churches Moderator said Prayers; while the sermon was given by the Archbishop of Canterbury who also gave the Commendation.

In the sermon, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby described the Queen as "joyful", whose promise to dedicate her life to the Commonwealth was a promise "so well kept".

Immediately following the service, the procession to Wellington Arch began, a march which took around half an hour.

The Queen’s coffin was followed by the King, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, Duke of York and the Princess Royal.

The route was lined by armed forces from Westminster Abbey to the top of Constitution Hill at the Commonwealth Memorial Gates.

The Queen is being interred at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, where she will be buried next to her father, mother, sister and husband Prince Philip.

