A Round The The Twist Spin Off Has The Approval Of Original Cast Members

The iconic Australian TV show is celebrating its 30 years since first being broadcast in Australia.

Original cast members Sam Vandenberg (Pete Twist) and Tamsin West (Linda Twist) joined the Hit Network this week to celebrate the iconic show, and share some behind the scenes stories.

The idea was floated about a Round The Twist spinoff, and both Tamsin & Sam said they would like to see it happen!

We also found out the REAL meaning behind the show's iconic theme song!