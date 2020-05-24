A road safety reminder issued to drivers as Tasmanian students return to schools this week

With thousands of primary and college students returning to schools this week, Tasmania Police are reminding motorists to be especially careful on the roads.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Operations, Joanne Stolp, says that the increased face-to-face learning commencing this week means that there will be increased traffic on our roads.

“Drivers are reminded to slow down near schools and stay alert, especially if travelling in peak drop off and pick up times.”

Police will be out across the state, particularly near school zones, making sure drivers are doing the right thing.

Drivers should be reminded that their speed is limited to 40 km per hour in school zones during the appointed times. This speed limit also applies within 50 meters of a school bus with flashing amber lights and people must slow down to 40 km per hour before passing the bus.

“We’re also asking parents to speak to their children about road safety, and make sure they use pedestrian crossings and have adult supervision wherever possible.”

Stolp also says that it is important for drivers find a safe place to pull over to ensure their passengers can exit the car safely and without impacting traffic.

Police are encouraging drivers who are picking up or dropping children off near bus stops to be a safe distance away and on the same side of the road as the bus.