A Quiet Place Spin-Off Is In The Works Based On An Original Story By John Krasinski

A Quiet Place is getting a spin-off feature film based on a story developed by John Krasinski, who co-wrote, directed and starred in the original film and its sequel alongside Emily Blunt.

While plot details are currently under wraps, the third film of the franchise will be written and directed by Jeff Nichols (Midnight Special, Mud) with a 2022 release date.

A Quiet Place (2018) follows the Abbott family as they attempt to survive in a post-apocalyptic world overrun with blind but noise-sensitive monsters. The second instalment will continue on from the events of the first film, while also revealing more about the origins of the deadly creatures.



A Quiet Place (2018) A Quiet Place (2018)

In an interview with Collider earlier this year, Krasinski shared that he had been considering ways to expand the fictional universe. He said:

“It’s interesting, I genuinely hadn’t thought about a second one when I was doing the first one. However, I really had these questions while I was doing it. I put the fires out in the distance in the first one, and I always thought to myself, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if we got to explore where those fires lead to? Who’s on the other end of those fires?’ But I never thought that there would be a sequel.

"So then when I actually came around to writing the sequel, I started with the fires. And so this time, I think when my brain started wandering of questions of what would this mean later on, I started to write down notes in case I could prepare myself for a third one.”

A Quiet Place Part II is set to arrive in cinemas April 23, 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the original March 2020 release date.