‘A Quiet Place 2’ Teaser Is Here And The Chills Are Real

Are you ready to kick off 2020 with a scream? Because this movie trailer has sent chills down our spines and we can't wait.

John Krasinski and the extremely talented Emily Blunt are back with the sequel to the award winning film, A Quiet Place, which I think we can all unanimously agree scared us all to death back in 2018.

The synopsis for the new film is as follows:

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

Wowee what a teaser!

Mark your calendars for March 19, 2020. This is a sequel you won't want to miss!

Check out the trailer for yourselves:

