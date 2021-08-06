A Queensland Woman Is Trying To Sell Conjoined Shapes For $25k Online

Ghost in a jar, Jesus on cheese toast and mis-shaped Dorito's have fetched a pretty penny in the past, so now a woman from Brisbane is trying her luck online with an "extremely rare" Arnott's shape!

Halfternoon's Lise & Sarah caught up with Chantelle, who's listed "conjoined Arnott's Shapes" for a whopping $25,000 online!

