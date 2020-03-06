A Purrr-lates Class Is Happening This Weekend & We Are Obsessed

If you have been waiting for the perfect excuse to get to gym gear out, this is it.

Cat fans will want to be quick to secure the last of these tickets to Purrlates at Shift Fitness this Saturday, with one session already sold out!

Distract yourself from the pain of your pike pose with the cuteness of kittens in need of furrr-ever homes.

Tickets are just $25 and all proceeds go to the hard-working team at the Cat Haven, so, it would be rude not too!

Don’t blame us if you walk out of there with an adorable new family member.

Missed Xavier, Juelz & Pete this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.