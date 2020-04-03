A Pink Super Moon Will Cover Australia This April!

We may be confined to our homes right now, but you know what is still here to amaze us: the night’s sky!

Lucky for us, this April 8th marks the phenomenon of a Pink Super Moon!

The moon will classify as a Super Moon as it will be full on the same day as it will be located as close as possible to the Earth in its egg-shaped orbit. This means it will be bigger!

According to Sydney Observatory, this particular Super Moon will be the best of the year, as the moon will be closer to Earth than any other full moon in 2020.

Although it’s labelled ‘Pink’, the moon itself doesn’y actually appear to have a pink colour.The name comes from the time of year the moon would usually appear in the Northern Hemisphere, where the first flowers of spring, pink moss or phlox, are blooming.

Take a look at the best time to catch the Pink Super Moon from your location, according to timeanddate.com:

Brisbane - 11pm

Sydney - 11pm

Melbourne - 11:30

Adelaide- 11:30

Perth - 11:30pm

Darwin: 12:00am

Hobart: 11:15pm

Canberra - 11:15pm

While usually the best location to view the moon would be an open area where you can watch it rise over the horizon, your backyard or balcony will have to make do this time!

