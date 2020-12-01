A Petition To Remove Amber Heard From 'Aquaman 2' Has Collected 1.6 Million Signatures

In case you're not quite up to date on the Johnny Depp & Amber Heard drama, the two former love birds have been caught up in an intricate and extremely intense legal battle since Heard filed for divorce back in 2016.

Since then, all sorts of allegations have been thrown into the ring with Heard being granted a restraining order based on claims Depp was abusive towards her during their whirlwind 15 month marriage. Naturally, Depp was having none of this and clapped back with accusations of blackmail, claiming Heard was simply seeking a juicer settlement.

Things continued to escalate with both parties claiming abuse, a severed finger, a bruised face as well as leaked audio & video making the rounds online. More recently, Depp was forced to resign from his role as Grindelwald from J.K Rowlings Fantastic Beasts 3 after losing a libel case against a UK tabloid which labelled Depp as a "wife beater".

Die-hard Depp fans are not happy about the news and have since started a petition of their own to have Heard removed from her role as Mera in Aquaman 2, where she stars alongside Jason Mamoa.

The petition alleges that Heard is a "domestic abuser" and that she conjured up "fake incidents" to incriminate Depp. The petition also claims that Heard "severed" Depp's finger during an argument and that "action must be taken to prevent a known abuser from being celebrated within the entertainment industry."

So far, the petition has gained the signature of a whopping 1.6 million people. Rumours have since swirled that Heard won't be returning, but these rumours were swiftly denied by the actress during an interview with Entertainment weekly last month.

At this point, Warner Bros. have not issued a statement regarding the petition nor have they officially announced Aquaman 2 or a release date.

